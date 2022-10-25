Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord leaves Early Access with actual banners

Medieval sandbox game Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has stormed out of Early Access after more than two years, and it finally has actual banners to carry

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord release: Warriors in purple-accented Eastern-style armour stand in formation near banners decorated with gold fringe and topped by two-headed golden griffons.
Ian Boudreau

Published:

It doesn’t feel as though it was that long ago that the Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Early Access phase began, taking many of us who’d been waiting for years for the medieval sandbox game by complete surprise. That was more than two years ago now, though, and TaleWorlds’ ambitious follow-up to Warband is ready for its ‘official’ release, perhaps thanks to the addition of actual banners you can carry into battle.

That’s right: Bannerlord has banners now. They’re items your character or AI heroes can equip and carry into battle, and they’ll provide various benefits to the formation attached to whoever’s holding them. The components for banners, as well as the cloth banners themselves, can be crafted and customised, and if dropped, other troops can pick them back up to continue inspiring the rest of the formation.

YouTube Thumbnail

TaleWorlds says that while Bannerlord 1.0 is now out the door, the studio is not finished with the game by any means. The studio has several features in the works, like allowing players to take over criminal enterprises, launching surprise attacks on besiegers to destroy their siege engines, and a new location for an ageing leader to use for a ceremony when handing the reins over to their heir.

TaleWorlds also says it has continued to improve its replay editor, which probably be included with the mod tools the studio plans to release in the next few months.

The release plans post on TaleWorlds’ official site has additional information. Check out our guide for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord cheats to find out about activating console commands and how to use them.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.