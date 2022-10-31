Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord mod adds Total War battle camera

It can sometimes be impossible to see everything going on around you in the thick of battle, but fortunately there’s now a Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord mod that gives you an RTS game-style bird’s eye view. The RTS Camera mod lets you command units from high above, giving you the situational awareness you’d have in a strategy game like Total War: Warhammer III.

Created by modders LiZhenhuan1019 and Lkoinw, RTS Camera is effectively a free camera mod, similar to what you’ll find while using Bannerlord’s photo mode. Instead of being locked into your character’s point of view, you can lift the camera high up into the air and look down, then give orders to your formations.

Once the mod is installed, you can activate the free camera mode during battles by pressing F10. There’s a catch though: your camera’s movement range is determined by your party’s tactics and scouting skills. The better you are in these two skills, the further you’ll be able to move the camera, which makes for an interesting twist.

With the mod activated, you can press E to lock the camera to a unit, and then press E again to control it. At the start of each battle, you’ll want to open the config menu (by pressing L) to make sure the Control Ally After Death option is toggled on – that way, your units won’t all switch over to AI control if your character is downed.

You can find the RTS Camera mod either on the Steam Workshop or Nexus Mods. Check out our list of the best Bannerlord mods for more ways to enhance your game.