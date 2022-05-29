Mount & Blade 2 Bannerlord Warhammer mod gets “massive” update

One of the coolest Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord mods of recent years – which turns the medieval strategy game into a Warhammer game – just got its “first massive update”, adding a load of new units, assets, and a devastating Celestial Wizard magic-user to the game.

We first checked in with ‘The Old Realms’ mod for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord last year, where a group of dedicated modders brought the Warhammer fantasy game Old World setting to TaleWorlds’ medieval game. It released back in September as a highly unstable 0.0.1 beta with the Empire of Man and the Vampire Counts factions.

Nine months later, the mod’s latest 4.3Gb update (thanks, Reddit) brings it up to version 0.2.0, and while still only in beta, it’s a lot more stable. While the ‘Guns of Nuln’ update doesn’t add in any new factions, it does add a load of improvements. First and foremost are new units, including the Beastman and the powerful Celestial Wizard magic-user.

The spellcasting and artillery have been improved for player and AI, with “more focused” aiming. There are a load of new assets, locations, and a lot of bug fixes too. It’s still not entirely stable, but it’s very impressive already. You can check out YouTuber Jackie Fish putting the mod’s update through its paces below before you give it a go.

