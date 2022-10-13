Multiversus ranked explained

Details about the Multiversus ranked mode are beginning to circulate throughout social media. Early indications hint that we could see a competitive way to play the popular fighting game very soon, duking it out with the best characters in the Multiversus tier list.

As seen in a post by Shaggy_Leaks on Twitter, there are eight ranks in Multiversus ranked mode, each separated by five divisions that you can keep track of with stars. The current speculation is that stars show up under their rank and will be tracked separately for 1v1 and team modes.

Multiversus ranked release date speculation

There is no official announcement of when Multiversus ranked will arrive, but the current speculation is that we’ll see it sometime around the start of Season 2, which begins on November 15.

All Multiversus ranks

So far, we’ve seen eight Multiversus ranks and their corresponding emblems. Each one shows toast with increasingly elaborate toppings; bronze has a knob of butter, while the grandmaster’s icon shows bacon and eggs. Here are all eight ranks:

Unranked

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Master

Grandmaster

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$180VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s everything we know so far about Multiversus ranked mode. If you’re just picking up the free game, why not try your hand at the free Multiversus characters currently on rotation to see if any of them appeal to you? If you’re looking to team up with another player for teams, you may wish to know how to set up Multiversus crossplay so friends on consoles can join you.