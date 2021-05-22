Netflix is looking to move into videogames, report claims

Netflix may be looking to move more predominantly into videogame development. The streaming platform is looking for someone to head up its expansion into the industry, a new report claims.

The initial news comes from The Information, which claims several “veteran game industry executives” have been recently approached by the streamer. According to the report, Netflix is considering something akin to Apple Arcade, offering a certain amount of games via set subscription fee. In a statement given to Polygon, Netflix didn’t directly confirm these findings, but it did affirm its interest in “interactive entertainment.”

“Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering — from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV,” the statement reads. “Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love — through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment.”

As stated, the company has dabbled in the videogames space, licensing games based on Stranger Things, among others, and producing Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, an incredibly meta choose-your-own-adventure episode of the anthology show. Of course, there’s all the videogame related series on there too, like The Witcher, Resident Evil, Castlevania, Dota, and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 anime. By now, the service probably has a substantial audience that’s as keen on playing as they are watching.

Putting actual new games alongside these adaptations makes sense, and Netflix already has a strong infrastructure for delivery and stability. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.