Nvidia DLSS 3 Frame Generation works with AMD FSR and Intel XeSS

Nvidia DLSS 3, more accurately described as Deep Learning Frame Generation, makes the prospect of buying a GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics card all the more enticing thanks to its frame rate boosting abilities. Strangely, however, it turns out that you can use it alongside AMD FSR and Intel XeSS upscaling technologies.

We’re not sure why you’d want to do this, as Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution tends to offer the highest visual quality on team green’s best graphics card models. That said, this level of support does give us a glimpse of what AMD FSR 3 might look like from a quality standpoint, when it launches next year.

Benchmarking Spider-Man Remastered with a GeForce RTX 4090 and Core i9 12900K, Igor’s Lab found there was little difference in each upscalers ability to boost fps. Naturally, Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR remained closest, with Intel XeSS falling behind ever so slightly.

In their conclusion, Igor highlights that the minimal difference in frame rates may be down to the fact that it’s quite easy to encounter processor bottlenecks on Spider-Man Remastered, even with one of the best gaming CPU chips. That said, they promise a deeper dive into how latency affects things in their upcoming RTX 4080 review.