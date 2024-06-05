New Nvidia driver is essential for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The long wait for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is nearly over, but you’ll need to download this new Nvidia driver to ensure your graphics card is ready for it. While the latest game out of From Software is still to add DLSS support, this new driver will ensure the game is optimized and ready for day one.

The Shadow of the Edrtree release date is now just weeks away, after well over a year of anticipation, and hardware manufacturers are now gearing up for it. Ensuring your Nvidia GPU software is up to date, regardless of whether it’s the best graphics card or not, is vital to ensuring you get the best performance. The driver is available to download right now from the Nvidia App, GeForce Experience, or the Nvidia website.

Nvidia Game Ready Driver 555.99 is the latest release and brings optimizations for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, but Nvidia DLSS continues to elude the game. It can still be added via one of many mods, but that doesn’t quite match up to the ease of having it ready to go in the settings menu from day one.

Other titles getting optimizations from this new driver release include Pax Dei, which has DLSS 3 and Nvidia Reflex support, while Still Wakes the Deep will have DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex at launch.

Meanwhile, Nvidia optimal settings profiles have been added for XDefiant, Hellblade 2, and Abiotic Factor, while support has been added for eight new G-Sync compatible monitors, with a full list of models available on the Nvidia blog post.

There are no major game-specific fixes in this driver update, but if you’ve been struggling to get the Nvidia App to show you your in-game frame rate, a fix for the overlay is included in this release. If you’re still using GeForce Experience, the screen flicking issue when Instant Replay is active should also now be fixed.

For more information on Nvidia’s new software, you can read about the Nvidia App improvements, which include safe GPU overclocking and AV1 gameplay recording. You can also grab three free months of PC Game Pass if you enroll in Nvidia’s rewards scheme.