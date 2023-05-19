Nvidia is giving away 460 RTX 4060 family cards

When the summer skies are clear blue and the sun’s shining, what’s the first thing on everyone’s minds? That’s right, graphics cards. At least, in Nvidia’s world it is. They’re giving away 460 RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti cards this summer for their #RTXOn promotion.

Yesterday’s Nvidia RTX 4060 announcement surprised us with the affordability of GPUs on show, unveiling prices starting at $299 to unlock next generation tech like Nvidia DLSS 3. Nvidia continue that charm offensive with Summer of #RTXOn, a promotion they boldly call the “biggest summer GeForce event—ever”. We’ll be the judges of that.

A host of sweepstakes and giveaways are happening this summer, and PC gamers can get their hands on $150,000 worth of prizes, including “460 (four-hundred and sixty) GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and 4060 graphics cards, plus G-SYNC displays, a one-of-a-kind PC rig, custom backplates, RTX On keycaps, and more”.

Like all good summer-based competitions, the Summer of #RTXOn will be taking place on social media. To get involved, Nvidia ask that you keep an eye on their social channels, engage with their posts with using #RTXOn or other prompted hashtags, and be “on the lookout for your favorite streamers to join in on the celebration”.

Some key events they’ll be focusing their coverage on are Summer Gamefest on June 8, the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase and PC Gaming Show on June 11, and Ubisoft Forward on June 12, so make sure you keep a weather eye on Nvidia’s socials on those days.