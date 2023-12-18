Every Nvidia RTX 40 Super series GPU release date may fall in January

It looks like 2024 could be a very busy time for graphics card launches, with rumors suggesting both AMD and Nvidia will be revealing new pixel pushers to the world in January. More specifically, though, we may now have a clearer idea of exactly when we can expect the GeForce RTX 40 Super series to hit store shelves.

For those out of the loop, we’re expecting Nvidia to reveal and launch several GeForce RTX 4000 Super series graphics cards in the next month or so. These predictions appear to have been accurate, as all the upcoming GPUs should be available by the end of January.

According to an alleged embargo document acquired by Videocardz, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super will be available to purchase from January 17, 2024. Reviews for the graphics card will go live either the day before or day of launch, depending on whether the model hits MSRP.

The following week, on January 24, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super will take center stage with similar review timings. Finally, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super will cap things off on January 31.

While these Super models will undoubtedly be the best graphics cards in terms of specs, versus their vanilla counterparts, their value is still up in the air as we don’t yet know what their MSRPs will be. If they don’t leak prior to the show, we’ll likely learn more about pricing come the Nvidia CES 2024 presentation.

In the meantime, we’d suggest giving our GeForce RTX 4070 review a read to catch up on how the existing stock holds up. That said, if you’re after a more budget-leaning graphics card, you might want to check out our AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT coverage from earlier this month.