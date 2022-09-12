Nvidia RTX 4000 launch may kick off with RTX 4090 in October

RTX 4000 graphics cards are a stone’s throw away, and new leaks suggest Nvidia RTX 4090 GPUs will be available to buy in October. However, you’ll potentially need to wait till November to get your hands on an RTX 4080, but two SKU flavours are likely to be available at launch.

The latest RTX 4000 leak comes courtesy of Chiphell editor Napoleon, who claims Nvidia’s next-gen launch is actually ahead of schedule. As such, the leaker says the RTX 4090 should make its way to the best gaming PC builds in October, with the RTX 4080 debuting a month later.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t outline when the RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 will arrive, meaning we might not see the cheaper SKUs until the new year. However, Wccftech sources have reportedly corroborated rumours that two RTX 4080 VRAM variants are on the way, and memory apparently isn’t the only spec difference between the two options.

Insiders claim the RTX 4080 12GB model will come with a TGP (total graphics power) of 285W, while the 16GB flavour features a higher 340W limit. Naturally, this means both versions could come with substantially different specs, which may have a knock-on effect in terms of price gap.

We’d advise keeping your salt shaker firmly on your gaming desk for now, as you’re going to need it when dealing with RTX 4000 rumours. While insider tips will potentially help you plan ahead, we’ll only know for certain what the green team has up its sleeve after an official announcement.

Speaking of announcements, Nvidia is set to reveal its next best graphics card lineup during its upcoming Project Beyond event – which just so happens to line up with CEO Jensen Huang’s GTC 2022 keynote. Naturally, we’ll be tuning in to hear more about Nvidia’s next-gen plans, but there’s reason to believe the event will also include news of an RTX 3000 revamp, as whispers suggest new RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 cards are inbound.