Outriders world tiers – here’s how difficulty works in Outriders

What are world tiers in Outriders? If you’re wondering how difficulty works in Outriders, or you’re progressing through the story and have unlocked a few tiers, then here’s exactly how each tier varies in difficulty, along with how to unlock more tiers.

There are a total of 15 world tiers in Outriders, each getting progressively harder in enemy difficulty. Higher tiers provide greater rewards, including increased dropped item level, loot rarity modifier, and legendary drop rate modifier bonus, as well as permanently unlocking an increased wearable item level.

To unlock a new tier, you need to play on the highest world tier level available to you; killing enemies fills a world tier progress bar which unlocks further tiers. You can change your world tier whenever you like, but will lose a portion of your world tier progression bar whenever you die – yeesh. The plus side is that unlocking a new world tier also provides a reward, usually a higher tiered weapon or resource pack. Here are all the world tiers in Outriders and the changes you can expect in each tier.

Outriders world tiers list

Story

Enemy level: -2

-2 Dropped item level: -2

-2 Loot rarity modifier: 80%

80% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +0%

+0% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +0

Wearable item level cap +0 Reward for unlocking: Resource Pack

Easy

Enemy level: -1

-1 Dropped item level: -1

-1 Loot rarity modifier: 90%

90% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: + 0%

+ 0% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +0

Wearable item level cap +0 Reward for unlocking: Resource Pack

Normal

Enemy level: Unchanged

Unchanged Dropped item level: 0

0 Loot rarity modifier: 100%

100% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +0%

+0% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +0

Wearable item level cap +0 Reward for unlocking:

Hard

Enemy level: +1

+1 Dropped item level: +1

+1 Loot rarity modifier: 120%

120% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +10%

+10% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +1

Wearable item level cap +1 Reward for unlocking:

Expert

Enemy level: +2

+2 Dropped item level: +2

+2 Loot rarity modifier: 140%

140% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +25%

+25% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +2

Wearable item level cap +2 Reward for unlocking:

Master

Enemy level: +3

+3 Dropped item level: +3

+3 Loot rarity modifier: 160%

160% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +50%

+50% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +3

Wearable item level cap +3 Reward for unlocking: Rare weapon

Legend

Enemy level: +4

+4 Dropped item level: +4

+4 Loot rarity modifier: 180%

180% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +75%

+75% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +4

Wearable item level cap +4 Reward for unlocking: Epic weapon

Immortal

Enemy level: +5

+5 Dropped item level: +5

+5 Loot rarity modifier: 200%

200% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +100%

+100% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +5

Wearable item level cap +5 Reward for unlocking: Epic weapon

Frantic

Enemy level: +6

+6 Dropped item level: +6

+6 Loot rarity modifier: 225%

225% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +125%

+125% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +6

Wearable item level cap +6 Reward for unlocking: Resource Pack

Impossible

Enemy level: +7

+7 Dropped item level: +7

+7 Loot rarity modifier: 250%

250% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +150%

+150% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +7

Wearable item level cap +7 Reward for unlocking: Epic weapon and Resource Pack

Inferno

Enemy level: +8

+8 Dropped item level: +8

+8 Loot rarity modifier: 300%

300% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +175%

+175% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +8

Wearable item level cap +8 Reward for unlocking: Epic weapon and Resource Pack

Torment

Enemy level: +9

+9 Dropped item level: +9

+9 Loot rarity modifier: 350%

350% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +200%

+200% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +9

Wearable item level cap +9 Reward for unlocking: Legendary weapon and Resource Pack

Nightmare

Enemy level: +10

+10 Dropped item level: +10

+10 Loot rarity modifier: 400%

400% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +225%

+225% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +10

Wearable item level cap +10 Reward for unlocking: Legendary weapon and Resource Pack

Insanity

Enemy level: +11

+11 Dropped item level: +11

+11 Loot rarity modifier: 450%

450% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +250%

+250% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +11

Wearable item level cap +11 Reward for unlocking: Legendary weapon and Resource Pack

Madness

Enemy level: +12

+12 Dropped item level: +12

+12 Loot rarity modifier: 500%

500% Legendary drop rate modifier bonus: +300%

+300% Permanent unlock: Wearable item level cap +12

Wearable item level cap +12 Reward for unlocking: Legendary weapon and Resource Pack

That’s all you need to know about world tiers in Outriders. If you’re jumping into the co-op game with pals, then check out all the Outriders classes and the best Trickster, Devastator, Technomancer, and Pyromancer builds to compliment your setup.