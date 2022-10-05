Overwatch 2 battle pass pricing, rewards, and more

Blizzard’s hero shooter features an Overwatch 2 battle pass, but you don’t need to purchase it unless you want to unlock fancy cosmetics in the free PC game. The battle pass contains 80 core tiers, with further prestige tiers after that. If you buy the pass and unlock all 80 tiers, you’ll receive a variety of cosmetics including a mythic skin for Genji.

The pass lasts nine weeks, after which a new battle pass will be released. The first two heroes in Overwatch 2 are arriving in season one and two, but future heroes will launch on every alternate battle pass for the FPS game. Here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 battle pass, including how much it’s going to set you back, what rewards are on offer, and more.

Overwatch 2 battle pass cost

The paid version of the battle pass costs 1,000 Overwatch Coins which are worth $9.99 / £8.39. You can get bonus coins in more expensive bundles, culminating in 11,600 Coins for $100 / £84.99.

Completing all 11 weekly challenges in the premium battle pass unlocks 60 Overwatch Coins for a total of 540 possible coins per season. This is the only way to acquire premium currency for free. After two seasons you could afford a battle pass, but you have to buy some premium currency to get every battle pass.

How to level up the Overwatch 2 battle pass quickly

You can level up your battle pass by playing games, but the quickest way is by completing challenges. Each level costs 10,000 battle pass experience, and your daily and weekly challenges combine to give 118,000 experience, unlocking 11 tiers per week. That’s over 1,000,000 experience points available over nine weeks, more than enough to complete the 80 core tiers of the battle pass.

The fastest way to level up your pass is to complete daily and weekly challenges while picking a variety of characters to satisfy the seasonal challenges. Purchasing the battle pass rewards you with an additional 20% experience after every match, and you can take this bonus even further by playing in a group with other players to earn a 40% bonus. Furthermore, you can receive battle pass experience by maintaining a high endorsement level, and staying until the end grants more experience than losing or leaving early.

Overwatch 2 battle pass rewards

The Overwatch 2 season one battle pass follows a Cyberpunk theme, with most cosmetics having a futuristic, neon-soaked aesthetic. The free battle pass receives 20 tiers of rewards, including the new support hero, Kiriko. The other rewards include epic skins for Cassidy and Winston, as well as an assortment of weapon charms, souvenirs, emotes, sprays, and so on.

The paid battle pass receives all 80 tiers, including the mythic Genji skin, legendary skins for D.Va, Kiriko, Sojourn, Mercy, and Pharah, plus an epic skin for Junker Queen. It also unlocks Kiriko immediately instead of level 55, gives you a 20% experience bonus after you buy, and includes more tiers of various other cosmetics.

Both free and paid players have access to the prestige tiers continuing beyond 80 which reward eight player titles to attach to your profile. However, these are designed to take a long time to unlock, so you may struggle to get all of them unless you play a lot.

Is the Overwatch 2 battle pass worth it?

The Overwatch 2 battle pass doesn’t include any premium currency and the new hero is unlockable for free, so the pass is only worth it if you value cosmetic items. The battle pass is by far the cheapest way to get cosmetics – for context, standard legendary skins are priced at 1,800 Overwatch Coins in the store. For 1,000 Overwatch coins, you can get five legendaries and a mythic skin with the pass.

That being said, if you don’t like any of the skins on offer in the battle pass, it might be difficult to justify spending any money on the premium pass. While the highlight intros and emotes are good enough as filler items, they alone aren’t worth the price of the battle pass. We recommend picking up the premium battle pass if you like the look of some of the skins on offer, otherwise, you can save your hard-earned money.

That’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass. While you’re here, you may want to check out our Overwatch 2 tier list which breaks down every character and where they fit in the current meta. Don’t forget to read our Overwatch 2 roles guide to find out what role might suit you best.