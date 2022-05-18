Overwatch 2 talents: all the new hero abilities

Overwatch 2 talents are among a wave of new features coming to Blizzard’s team-based FPS game. This new ability system is part of Overwatch 2’s Hero Missions, which sees you teaming up with your friends to dismantle some Omnics.
These missions are more focused on combat as opposed to Story Missions which concentrates on the lore. Each hero has a set of new abilities they can unlock over time if they level up. Tracer, for example, unlocks a talent that causes damage to enemies if she blinks through them – though you’ll have to reach level ten to unlock that skill. It should be noted, however, that the Overwatch 2 talents are limited to Hero Missions and won’t factor into PvP. Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan explains that the team wants the competitive experience to be a level playing field rather than a case of “my Tracer is better than yours.”
The Overwatch 2 release date is still some ways away – so these talents may change. There are also a few talents that we don’t know of yet, though we’ll update this guide when we find more. Now that’s out the way, here are the Overwatch 2 talents.
The Overwatch 2 talents are:
Tracer
Level One
- Adaptive Reload – Pulse Pistols reload when you use an ability
- Chain Reaction – Pulse Bomb causes a secondary explosion on those affected by the blast
Level Ten
- Flash – blinking through enemies damages them
- Hindsight – recall causes damage to recently weakened foes
Level 20
- Vortex – enemies are drawn toward the point of recall and snared
- Speed Kills- killing blows speeds up cooldowns
Lucio
Level One
- Healing Wave – Lucio’s Soundwave also heals allies for 25% of their maximum health
- Mashup – when using Amp it Up, both possible songs will play
Level Ten
- Beatmatching – damage dealt while using Speed Boost will give extra healing to Healing Boost
- Fortississimo – each enemy hit by Soundwave adds additional projectiles to your next volley of Sonic Amplifier
Level 20
- Accelerando – Amp it Up cooldown reduced by 0.5 seconds when you score a critical hit
- Power Skating – Soundwave’s damage and knockback scale up based on your speed
Hanzo
- Sojiro’s Guidance – any arrow that hits an enemy detected by Sonic Arrow seeks and pierces all other detected foes
Reinhardt
Level One
- Fire Burst – Fire Strike explodes every time it deals damage, lighting nearby enemies on fire
- Frenzy – Rocket Hammer swings faster after consecutive hits
Level Ten
- Impact Converter – Rocket Hammer damage recharges your Barrier Field
- Amplification Field – Barrier Field increases damage of friendly projectiles passing through it
Level 20
- Balderich’s Stand – gain armour and damage when your barrier breaks
- Fault Line – Earthshatter does more damage in a narrower cone
Unknown
- Epicenter – Earthshatter travels in every direction
Mei
Level One
- Cold Snap – when Cryo-Freeze ends, nearby enemies are instantly frozen
- Shatter – frozen enemies shatter upon death, dealing damage to enemies around them
Level Ten
- Snowball Effect – continue to move after using Cryo-Freeze, rolling and knocking enemies in your path
- Hypothermia – Blizzard instantly kills frozen enemies under 200 health
Level 20
- Frostbite – frozen enemies take more damage
- Polar Vortex – Blizzard covers a huge area and ignores line of sight
Genji
- Dragon’s Breath – while using Dragon Breath, your slashes create a large and piercing projectile
Torbjorn
- Flamethrower – turrets have a flamethrower instead of a minigun
- My Babies – place three mini-turrets instead of one big one
And there you have it, all the Overwatch 2 talents we have found so far. We’ll keep this guide updated with other talents we find. In the meantime, read up on the new Overwatch 2 heroes coming to the game, as well as a breakdown of the Overwatch 2 roles so you know what to expect.
