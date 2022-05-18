Overwatch 2 talents: all the new hero abilities

Overwatch 2 talents are among a wave of new features coming to Blizzard’s team-based FPS game. This new ability system is part of Overwatch 2’s Hero Missions, which sees you teaming up with your friends to dismantle some Omnics.

These missions are more focused on combat as opposed to Story Missions which concentrates on the lore. Each hero has a set of new abilities they can unlock over time if they level up. Tracer, for example, unlocks a talent that causes damage to enemies if she blinks through them – though you’ll have to reach level ten to unlock that skill. It should be noted, however, that the Overwatch 2 talents are limited to Hero Missions and won’t factor into PvP. Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan explains that the team wants the competitive experience to be a level playing field rather than a case of “my Tracer is better than yours.”

The Overwatch 2 release date is still some ways away – so these talents may change. There are also a few talents that we don’t know of yet, though we’ll update this guide when we find more. Now that’s out the way, here are the Overwatch 2 talents.

The Overwatch 2 talents are:

Tracer

Level One

Adaptive Reload – Pulse Pistols reload when you use an ability

Chain Reaction – Pulse Bomb causes a secondary explosion on those affected by the blast

Level Ten

Flash – blinking through enemies damages them

recall causes damage to recently weakened foes

Level 20

Vortex – enemies are drawn toward the point of recall and snared

Speed Kills- killing blows speeds up cooldowns

Lucio

Level One



Healing Wave – Lucio’s Soundwave also heals allies for 25% of their maximum health

Mashup – when using Amp it Up, both possible songs will play

Level Ten

Beatmatching – damage dealt while using Speed Boost will give extra healing to Healing Boost

Fortississimo – each enemy hit by Soundwave adds additional projectiles to your next volley of Sonic Amplifier

Level 20

Accelerando – Amp it Up cooldown reduced by 0.5 seconds when you score a critical hit

Power Skating – Soundwave's damage and knockback scale up based on your speed

Hanzo

Sojiro’s Guidance – any arrow that hits an enemy detected by Sonic Arrow seeks and pierces all other detected foes

Reinhardt

Level One

Fire Burst – Fire Strike explodes every time it deals damage, lighting nearby enemies on fire

Frenzy – Rocket Hammer swings faster after consecutive hits

Level Ten

Impact Converter – Rocket Hammer damage recharges your Barrier Field

Amplification Field – Barrier Field increases damage of friendly projectiles passing through it

Level 20

Balderich’s Stand – gain armour and damage when your barrier breaks

Fault Line – Earthshatter does more damage in a narrower cone

Unknown

Epicenter – Earthshatter travels in every direction

Mei

Level One

Cold Snap – when Cryo-Freeze ends, nearby enemies are instantly frozen

Shatter – frozen enemies shatter upon death, dealing damage to enemies around them

Level Ten

Snowball Effect – continue to move after using Cryo-Freeze, rolling and knocking enemies in your path

Hypothermia – Blizzard instantly kills frozen enemies under 200 health

Level 20

Frostbite – frozen enemies take more damage

Polar Vortex – Blizzard covers a huge area and ignores line of sight

Genji

Dragon’s Breath – while using Dragon Breath, your slashes create a large and piercing projectile

Torbjorn

Flamethrower – turrets have a flamethrower instead of a minigun

My Babies – place three mini-turrets instead of one big one

And there you have it, all the Overwatch 2 talents we have found so far. We’ll keep this guide updated with other talents we find. In the meantime, read up on the new Overwatch 2 heroes coming to the game, as well as a breakdown of the Overwatch 2 roles so you know what to expect.

Additional contributions by Joe Robinson