Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 become unplayable with Battlenet down

Blizzard’s top games such as Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and World of Warcraft are currently unavailable for many players, as a Battlenet server outage affects Blizzard authentication errors, resulting in slow or failed login attempts. Blizzard’s customer support for Europe confirms that Battlenet is down, and says it will provide updates when regular service is resumed.

If you’ve been unable to log into Overwatch 2 or found Diablo 4 down, you’re not alone. Blizzard confirms today on Thursday October 5, 2023, that it is “aware of an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in slow or failed login attempts.”

With Battlenet down, you won’t be able to log into any of Blizzard’s multiplayer games that require online authentication. The publisher says it is “currently investigating the cause and will provide updates as they are available.”

This outage comes at an unfortunate time, as two of Blizzard’s games have both revealed major updates that will likely cause players to consider returning to them. The long-awaited reveal of the Overwatch 2 Sombra rework sees the stealthy hacker lose one of the game’s most potent passives, while a massive Diablo 4 Season 2 update livestream reveals a wealth of welcome quality-of-life improvements for one of this year’s biggest games.

You’ll want to take a look through the Diablo 4 error codes to make sure you aren’t running into any specific problems, and keep an eye on the Blizzard customer support accounts for both the United States and Europe for any further updates.

