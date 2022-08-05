Overwatch 2 beta tests are over, Blizzard confirms

The Overwatch 2 hero roster has continued to expand throughout Blizzard’s two OW2 betas, but we won’t see any new faces enter the fray ahead of release as beta testing has officially come to an end.

As we draw ever closer to the highly-anticipated launch of Overwatch 2, players have been able to test out the fearsome Junker Queen, as well as DPS powerhouse, Sojourn. While several different hints about a new fox support hero have been dropped over the last few weeks, it seems like we’ll have to wait until the game actually goes live in order to play as them. Blizzard has confirmed that there will be no more Overwatch 2 beta tests in the run up to launch, instead focusing on other things in order to prepare for the big day.

Overwatch commercial leader and Blizzard VP, Jon Spector, was quick to shut down rumours of a third beta on Twitter. In a August 4 tweet, he writes “today marks just two months until Overwatch 2’s launch! We know players are eager to dive in and have seen questions about the possibility of a third public Beta.

“While we will continue testing OW2 daily internally, we’re not planning any additional public Beta tests. With all the valuable feedback we received from our alpha and two public beta tests, we will be focusing our efforts on launching the best game possible on October 4.”

While this news may come as a disappointment to some, the positive side of it is that Blizzard is ensuring the game launches in the best state possible. Sure, it means we’ll need to wait to try out this elusive fox hero (Support mains, I feel your pain), but it adds to the excitement, right?

The Overwatch 2 release date is currently set for October 4 following a series of substantial delays. As we draw ever-closer to the next instalment in Blizzard’s iconic FPS saga, be sure to check out our Overwatch 2 tier list to help you dominate.