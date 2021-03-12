Blizzard is still working on a triple-A PC multiplayer game that’s not Overwatch 2

Blizzard has a number of long-anticipated games in the pipe, and while Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 are still at the top of everyone’s minds, those aren’t the only games the company has in development. A series of job listings have gone live for an unannounced triple-A multiplayer game at Blizzard.

A listing for a senior systems designer calls this an “unannounced triple-A multiplayer project,” and a tweet from senior artist Dan John Cox confirms that it’s in development for PC and consoles. As GamesRadar notes, an associate combat designer listing suggests calls for someone with “broad, extensive player experience with FPS and action games.”

What’s unclear is whether this is the same unannounced game that’s been knocking around for the better part of four years. The volume of job listings for this game might seem to hint that it’s relatively early in development, though it could simply mean that the studio’s simply staffing up on the project. Prior job listings hinted at an unannounced project that would be a take on FPS games with an original IP.

Either way, Blizzard is still working on games. …Maybe that’s not such a surprise, now that I say it out loud.

My team is looking to hire a LOT of people on an REALLY REALLY cool unannounced project. We've even got some awesome Associate level design jobs!!

This is hands down the best project and team I've ever worked with in my career.

Message me or DM me and I'll toss you job links! pic.twitter.com/Maf3MnQL4R — Dan John Cox (@danjohncox) March 11, 2021

The Diablo 4 release date and Overwatch 2 release date are both still a long way off, and this new game is sure to give you an even longer wait.