Overwatch 2 infinite shield bug could see Brigitte and Kiriko removed

The troubles simply won’t end, as an Overwatch 2 Brigitte bug is now impacting Blizzard’s FPS game. As if the ice wall bug that removed Mei wasn’t enough, or the Bastion exploit that took out the robot hero for a while, there’s now yet another bug that could see Brigitte out of commission if it’s not resolved quickly.

While a similar glitch to the Overwatch 2 Brigitte bug did exist in the first game, which you can no longer play, this new bug requires a slightly different approach. Essentially you can give Brigitte an invincible shield with the help of new hero Kiriko, and I shouldn’t have to explain why that’s a major problem.

For posterity’s sake I’m going to outline how the Overwatch 2 Brigitte bug is done, so hopefully Blizzard’s reading and can take notes. Brigitte’s shield, when broken, will have a five second recharge and still be at one HP, and if another player uses Kiriko’s ultimate ability to reduce Brigitte’s cooldown before it actually starts regenerating, the shield will come back quicker but with one HP and be invincible. You can’t actually shield bash when the bug is active.

YouTube channel Not Muda has a breakdown of the Overwatch 2 Brigitte bug, which you can watch below.

Bugs to Brigitte’s shield are nothing new, but as this Overwatch 2 Brigitte bug comes at a time when the multiplayer game is in a turbulent state with hero removals and microtransaction complaints, it certainly doesn’t help.

Many players think this means Brigitte and/or Kiriko will be the next hero to get disabled from match rotation, as Kiriko’s ultimate is apparently also bugging some other heroes. Questions were then raised to whether or not this Overwatch 2 Brigitte bug was truly overpowered, due to the shield’s small size, to which forum user Krojack says:

“I don’t see it being ‘OP’ because the shield is too small for an entire team. Still something I wouldn’t want to be part of her legit kit. If Brig gets close enough then she would just die to all the various splash damage flying all over the place.”

A bug’s a bug though, and we haven’t yet heard from Blizzard when it’ll be fixing it, or what that could mean for Brigitte and Kiriko going forward.

If you want some help with Blizzard’s shooter we have a range of articles that should help you out, like an Overwatch 2 tier list that breaks down the best heroes in the game, and a look at the best Overwatch 2 settings for PC graphics and FPS.