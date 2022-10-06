Overwatch 2 competitive ranks and points explained

Whether you’re new to Blizzard’s hero shooter or a grizzled returning veteran, the Overwatch 2 competitive ranks system will probably be a little unfamiliar and confusing at first sight. New account holders will also have to do a little grinding first to unlock competitive modes, which is probably a good thing unless you want to get bashed around in your first dozen matches.

There are two Overwatch 2 competitive modes you can choose from once you’ve unlocked ranked: classic Open Queue where you can choose any hero in any role, or the more comp-friendly Role Queue, in which you choose a role to queue for as part of a set team composition. Effectively, Open Queue is pure mayhem and Role Queue is actually competitive. Thankfully, both modes have their own associated ranks, so you don’t need to engage with Open Queue at all if you don’t want to.

As with many competitive games, you’ll need to play some placement games before your Overwatch 2 rank can be determined, but Blizzard’s sequel does things a little differently than the original. Basically, rather than playing a set number of placements and then getting a rank based on how those went, you instead get your rank only after reaching either seven wins or 20 losses. That seven wins or 20 losses formula is also how you’ll get your rank updated – no more match-by-match updates. Blizzard says the aim for this is to make your skill more about consistent performance rather than your match-by-match result.

But don’t worry, you’ll still have an Overwatch 2 competitive rank and skill tier to either shamefully hide away or proudly boast about. Join us in this comp guide as we detail the Overwatch 2 competitive ranks work.

Overwatch 2 ranks

There are seven Overwatch 2 ranks, or skill tiers, plus the top 500 leaderboard that is separate from your rank (but does still grant a shiny badge). Within each rank there are five divisions, so to jump from the bottom of bronze to the bottom of silver requires progressing through five divisions.

Here are all of the Overwatch 2 ranks:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Master

Grandmaster

Please note that your skill tier and division progress is measured for each role that you queue and that Competitive Points are rewarded separately for each role’s skill tier.

If you’re queuing with friends then there are some limits on what ranks you can play with. From bronze through to diamond, there can be a two-skill tier difference between the lowest- and highest-ranked players. In Master rank, you can group within one skill tier, and in Grandmaster, you can group within 3 divisions.

Overwatch 2 Competitive Points

You can earn Overwatch 2 Competitive Points by completing games and achieving certain ranks for each role at the end of a competitive season. Currently, these can be spent on golden weapons for each hero, but we’re hoping for more options later down the line. These golden skins do cost 3,000 CP a pop though, so you’ll need some serious game time to get them.

Here’s every way you can earn Competitive Points in Overwatch 2:

Win a game: 15 CP

Draw a game: 5 CP

Bronze: 65 CP

Silver: 125 CP

Gold: 250 CP

Platinum: 500 CP

Diamond: 750 CP

Master: 1,200 CP

Grandmaster: 1,750 CP

You can also earn titles at the end of each competitive season and you don’t have to buy them with points. Instead, these are earned through playing a set number of matches, with the highest title of ‘Expert Competitor’ being rewarded only after you complete 1,750 matches.

How to unlock Overwatch 2 competitive modes

If you’ve made a new Overwatch 2 account on or after October 4, 2022, you need to play through what Blizzard calls the First-Time User Experience and win 50 Quick Play matches before you unlock competitive modes and their associated ranks. Your performance in these Quick Play matches will contribute to matchmaking for your early comp matches, too, although we’re not sure to what extent it will influence the players you go up against.

And there you have it, a complete guide to Overwatch 2 competitive ranks and points. It’ll be interesting to see how core Overwatch players take to the new system, as well as newcomers, and if Blizzard shakes things up as the season progresses. For more guides like this, you can check out our Overwatch 2 tier list or our roundup of the current Overwatch 2 meta so you’re picking the right heroes and strats for the ranked grind.