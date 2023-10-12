Overwatch 2 and K-pop seem like an easy match, and it looks like we might be getting some form of collaboration between the two soon. The new Le Sserafim comeback teaser, which heralds the return of one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world right now, features a car bearing the Overwatch logo that resembles the game’s payloads, with members from the group also discussing the game on social media ahead of the Overwatch World Cup.

With Overwatch 2 Season 7 now underway, Halloween is upon us in Blizzard’s hero-driven FPS game. Yet as we approach the Overwatch World Cup 2023, which begins Sunday, October 29, it looks as though Blizzard might have snagged themselves a potential partner for the event, courtesy of one of the top girl groups in South Korea.

For those of you not as familiar with Le Sserafim, they’re a five-member girl group who debuted in May 2022 with the single Fearless (originally briefly appearing with a sixth member, who left the group soon after its debut). They’ve since seen huge success in Korea and Japan as well as internationally, quickly rising the ranks to become one of the biggest K-pop groups around.

The release of its comeback teaser ‘Tonight, I don’t care what’s wrong or right’ on Wednesday, October 11 marks the group’s return with digital single ‘Perfect Night,’ and also includes a rather intriguing feature. The short video stars an empty pink car with glowing hover-wheels driving down an empty highway, and eagle-eyed viewers quickly spotted that the car’s badge was instantly recognizable as the Overwatch logo. Want to see it for yourself? It’s most visible around the eight second mark in the teaser video below.

This isn’t the first time the pair have overlapped – all of the Le Sserafim members have previously been photographed wearing the Gentle Monster D.va glasses revealed back in August 2023, and member Huh Yunjin recently posted to chat app WeVerse, asking their fans (known collectively as ‘Fearnot’) about characters. “Fearnot, recommend me a character on Overwatch 2, too,” she writes, “I used to have Pharah as my main a long time ago.”

Exactly what this crossover will entail remains to be seen, although it seems most likely that the group will make an appearance at the Overwatch World Cup 2023. The playoffs at the Anaheim Convention Center are set to take place Friday, November 3 – Saturday, November 4, just one week after the release of Perfect Night on Friday, October 27.

As someone who loves Le Sserafim and was already planning to tune into the Overwatch World Cup finals anyway (I’m still getting over the all-but confirmed end to the Overwatch League, which will always be special in my heart), I’d love to see them make an appearance. It’d almost certainly top the ‘memorable for all the wrong reasons’ showing by DJ Khaled at the Overwatch League 2018 finals.

Presuming this goes ahead, it remains to be seen whether we’ll get any in-game goodies to tie in with the pairing. I wouldn’t necessarily hold your breath there, but I’d definitely rock some Le Sserafim gear or an emote in-game given the option.

If you’re jumping in for Season 7, make sure to catch up with the Overwatch 2 Sombra rework so you know how the sneaky specialist’s new-look kit operates. If you’re still struggling to pick a favorite, our Overwatch 2 tier list should help you decide who to play. I’d also recommend running an eye over the best Overwatch 2 settings for Season 7 to ensure optimal FPS and performance.