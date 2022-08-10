Overwatch loot box sales will end after Anniversary Remix 3

The end is in sight for Overwatch loot box sales, as we now have an end date for the current microtransaction format in the FPS game. It’s almost time for the original 6v6 Overwatch to shut its doors, as Blizzard prepares to transition to its new 5v5 format on the Overwatch 2 release date. While we already knew the model was changing to feature an Overwatch 2 battle pass for its new format as a free game, we now have a date on the calendar.

In the article announcing the Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event which is ongoing from August 9 – 30, Blizzard states that “Loot boxes will no longer be available for sale after the end of the Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event on August 30.” It does note, however, that players will be able to earn standard loot boxes after the end of the event by playing, which will be automatically opened prior to the launch of Overwatch 2 if you have not already done so yourself.

Given the slightly vague wording, we have reached out to Blizzard for confirmation that this applies to all loot boxes and not just ones from the event – although it isn’t long now until the Overwatch 2 release date is upon us, so it would make sense for loot box sales to draw to a close soon. If so, this event offers players one final chance to roll the dice on any items they might still be missing.

The Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 features a range of re-coloured versions of some previous legendary skins, including a red version of Genji’s Sentai-inspired skin and a teal-haired D.Va that gives off extreme Hatsune Miku vibes. Available to earn with the weekly challenges are returning limited-time skins Comic Book Tracer, Marammat Symmetra, and Kogisha Hanzo.

The event also features the return of all the previous Overwatch events in a final send-off fiesta. The events will be available in a daily rotation in the game’s Arcade mode, and will appear on the following dates:

Overwatch Archives (Uprising, Retribution, Storm Rising) – August 9, 16, 23, and 30.

– August 10, 17, and 24. Summer Games (Lucioball, Lucioball Remix) – August 11, 18, and 25.

(Junkenstein’s Revenge & Endless) – August 12, 19, and 26. Halloween Terror challenge missions – August 13, 20, and 27.

(Freezethaw Elimination, Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter) – August 14, 21, and 28. Lunar New Year (Capture the Flag, CtF Blitz, Bounty Hunter) – August 15, 22, and 29.

Blizzard has confirmed that no more Overwatch 2 beta tests are in the works prior to the sequel’s official launch. Be sure to check out our Overwatch 2 system requirements before then to ensure your PC is ready for the multiplayer game, and take a look at our list of Overwatch 2 changes and everything we know about the next Overwatch 2 hero so far.