Overwatch 2 player count rockets to 25 million in 10 days

The Overwatch 2 player count has surpassed 25 million in its first 10 days since launch, despite the long initial wait times to get into Blizzard's FPS game

Despite the bumpy first couple of days, the Overwatch 2 player count has soared since its October 4 launch. Blizzard says its free-to-play FPS game has now reached more than 25 million players, and as a thank you gift and celebration, every one of them is getting a legendary skin and weapon charm on the house.

Blizzard says the Overwatch 2 playerbase is “spread near-even” across the EMEA, Americas, and Asia regions, and is seeing approximately triple the daily player peak the original Overwatch did.

“The launch of Overwatch 2 has been such an important moment for Blizzard,” Blizzard president Mike Ybarra says in a statement. “We’re thrilled to bring new players from around the world into Overwatch’s vibrant universe while welcoming back the existing Blizzard community.”

The thank-you gifts are a new Cursed Captain legendary skin for Reaper and a health pack weapon charm. You can claim them by logging into Overwatch 2 from October 25 through the end of Overwatch Season One.

Check out our guide to all maps in Overwatch 2, and our ranked list of the best Overwatch 2 DPS heroes. They’ll give you a leg up if you’re just getting into Overwatch for the first time – or if you’re a veteran player who just needs a little orientation to the new game.

