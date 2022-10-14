Overwatch 2 player count rockets to 25 million in 10 days

Despite the bumpy first couple of days, the Overwatch 2 player count has soared since its October 4 launch. Blizzard says its free-to-play FPS game has now reached more than 25 million players, and as a thank you gift and celebration, every one of them is getting a legendary skin and weapon charm on the house.

Blizzard says the Overwatch 2 playerbase is “spread near-even” across the EMEA, Americas, and Asia regions, and is seeing approximately triple the daily player peak the original Overwatch did.

“The launch of Overwatch 2 has been such an important moment for Blizzard,” Blizzard president Mike Ybarra says in a statement. “We’re thrilled to bring new players from around the world into Overwatch’s vibrant universe while welcoming back the existing Blizzard community.”

The thank-you gifts are a new Cursed Captain legendary skin for Reaper and a health pack weapon charm. You can claim them by logging into Overwatch 2 from October 25 through the end of Overwatch Season One.

