Overwatch 2 Season 2 new hero is “someone players have seen before”

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller says the new hero debuting in Season 2 is a tank character and is someone with whom players may already be familiar

Overwatch 2

Launch day wobbles now largely behind it, Overwatch 2 is now officially launched. With the sequel to Blizzard’s hit multiplayer game embracing the seasonal battle pass model, fans are naturally eager to learn what’s in store for Overwatch 2. Game director Aaron Keller says that Season 2 will add a new hero to the roster, and revealed that this character is someone players may already know.

“In Season 2 we will be debuting a new hero,” Keller said during the Overwatch League livestream October 7. “It’s a tank hero, and it’s someone that players have seen before.”

The clip begins at around the 1:46:20 mark in this video:

That hero, whoever they are, will have ties to the new map that will be rolling out in Season 2 as well, Keller said. “He’s connected to this map,” Keller told the hosts, perhaps inadvertently revealing that the next hero is also male.

The fact that this is a character who has already been introduced to the Overwatch universe makes this an interesting clue indeed. We’d already heard that the next member of the roster would be an Overwatch 2 tank hero, but not that he’s someone we’ve seen before – or that he’ll be ‘connected’ to the new map.

Once the dust settles from Overwatch 2’s launch, industrious fans will no doubt get to work deciphering Keller’s hints. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Overwatch 2 heroes for each role you may find yourself playing.

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

