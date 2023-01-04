Overwatch 2 shop item mistakenly listed as part of battle pass

The Overwatch 2 shop is currently full of gear based on Greek gods as the Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event kicks off with an Grecian theme. However, one item included in an Overwatch 2 store bundle is listed in-game as being part of the season two battle pass, leading fans of the free-to-play FPS game to question whether it was initially meant to be part of the seasonal offering.

The Hermes Lucio bundle is currently on-sale in the in-game Overwatch 2 store for 2,000 Overwatch coins, and it gives you a rather striking skin for the speedy support specialist themed after the notoriously nippy Greek deity. Also included in the bundle is a Winged Sandals weapon charm themed after the iconic shoes traditionally worn by Hermes. As per usual, there’s a slight discount for buying the pair together, as the skin would cost you 1,900 coins and the charm 700 coins if bought separately.

However, when looking at the Winged Sandals charm on its own through the hero screen, the accompanying text says the item is “available in the battle pass.” This isn’t the case, as it seems to only be available to buy directly or as part of the aforementioned bundle. While it’s possible this was simply an erroneous addition it’s only added fuel to the fire, with some fans suggesting it’s “proof” of items being taken out of the battle pass and sold separately.

One upvoted comment on the Overwatch Reddit reads, “This pretty much confirms (at least for me) that they gutted the Greek and cyberpunk skins from the battle pass to sell in the shop.” It’s worth noting, however, that there could be plenty of reasons for this to happen. The seasonal theme isn’t limited to just the battle pass, after all, and it’s likely that most of the items were made first and then later allocated to either the battle pass or shop as appropriate, leading to some shuffling around.

There are, after all, items included at every tier on the battle pass. It’s easy to imagine – though of course this is pure speculation – that the charm was initially intended to be included there, but that when the Hermes Lucio skin was designed it made more sense to package the pair together, given their thematic consistency.

Regardless, the debate around Overwatch 2’s monetisation rages on. Blizzard previously mentioned in November in a lengthy blog from executive producer Jared Neuss that “for season three and beyond, we’re looking at a mix of battle pass changes, more interesting challenges to pursue, and more exciting play-focused progression systems for you all to dig into.” It’s likely that we’ll see some things shaken up once Overwatch 2 season 2 draws to a close, though exactly what those changes will be remains to be seen.

