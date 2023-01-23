Most annoying Overwatch 2 character pairing to see changes in future

Two Overwatch 2 characters that often result in a completely overpowered pairing – if the two players are communicating properly, are set to see their pairing opportunities nerfed sometime in Overwatch 2 season 3. As Blizzard’s team-based shooter is all about balance powerful pairings that go over the line and make it unplayable need to be looked at, and Overwatch 2 is no exception.

While the FPS game sequel hasn’t been out that long, many players have found an ideal pairing that can lead to them absolutely steamrolling competitive matches: Mercy and Sojourn.

Here’s what the pairing looks like, Sojourn can already do a fair bit of damage with her railgun alt-fire and ultimate that lets you span the alt-fire without it needing to recharge. If you combine this with a Mercy player using their heals to keep Sojourn alive, alongside their 30% damage boost, heroes with a smaller health pool, let’s say around 200, can be annihilated with ease.

“Sojourn with a Mercy pocket every single game is genuinely depressing. The higher rank I get the worse it is. Please Overwatch how is this still a thing?” one user exclaims on Twitter.

This specific complaint garnered the attention of Overwatch 2 community manager Jodie Grace, who called the complaint “totally fair” before outlining that Blizzard is aware of the issue.

“I know it feels bad right now, especially when you see it so frequently in your games. We’ll have more to share soon, but changes are coming!” Grace says, with the changes likely to come in Season 3, or at least by our estimate.

As of right now though we don’t actually know what changes Blizzard will make to the Mercy and Sojourn pairing, like if one or both will be nerfed to weaken their effectiveness as a duo. We’ll keep an eye out though, as it certainly seems that the pair won’t be as powerful as they are right now.

