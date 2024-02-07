Palworld 1.4.1 patch notes have arrived for the latest update to the biggest breakout hit of the year so far. The Palworld 1.4.1 update has a few major fixes, including an annoying crash causing corrupted saves and a fix for Lifmunk Effigies not boosting capture power as intended. With the new patch out now on Steam and imminent on the Xbox store, developer Pocketpair says it’s also implemented some countermeasures against certain Palworld cheats and exploits, and is “placing top priority on fixing major problems and issues.”

Palworld Lifmunk Effigies, the sparkling green statues you can spot scattered across the Palworld map, should be a huge boon to your Pal capture rate and thus an essential pickup whenever you spot one in the creature collecting open-world game. Unfortunately, they haven’t actually been working as intended – indeed, some players began to wonder after sample testing if they might actually be reducing your chance of capturing the best Palworld Pals.

Fortunately, you’ll no longer need to worry, as Palworld patch v0.1.4.1 on Steam (or v.0.1.1.4 on the Xbox store) fixes “an issue where, although the displayed capture probability increased when the capture power was strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies, the capture probability did not actually increase at all due to an internal processing bug.” Oops.

The latest Palworld update also resolves a fairly severe problem affecting the late game, where “the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7,000.” In even better news, Pocketpair says that any save data that was already in this state should now be resolved and able to load correctly.

Palworld patch 0.1.4.1 is out now on Steam, and version 0.1.1.4 will launch on the Xbox store as soon as it is ready. The full patch notes also include fixes for breeding farm Pals not waking up and tree-felling Pals not actually causing any wood to drop, along with the aforementioned “countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.”

