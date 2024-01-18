How to find a Palworld beautiful flower

If you want to improve your Pal’s mood, the first thing you need to find is a Palworld beautiful flower to start brewing Strange Juice.

Published:

Palworld 

Want to find a Palworld beautiful flower? You’re going to find a lot of unique items in Palworld while on your journey, each with a different use case and purpose. The Palworld beautiful flower looks good when planted in a garden and can also be used for medicinal purposes to help improve your Pal’s mood.

Once you’ve picked your Palworld starter and have started exploring the open-world game, your inventory is going to start filling up with a lot of random items. Fortunately, if you do some research into the Palworld jobs, it won’t take long before you’re crafting up a storm with multiple items to create powerful concoctions.

Where to find a Palworld beautiful flower

The Paldeck may contain over 100 Pals to learn about, but we only need to track down a few of them to find a beautiful flower.

Here are the three Pals you need to hunt to obtain the Palworld beautiful flower as a drop:

  • Ribbunny
  • Petallia
  • Wumpo
  • Lyleen

What can I do with a Palworld beautiful flower?

The main purpose of the beautiful flower is to create Strange Juice, a common consumable that can be crafted at a Medieval Medicine Workbench. Strange Juice, for example, greatly improves a Pal’s mood when consumed, significantly increasing work speed for a period of time at the expense of lowered sanity (SAN).

Palworld Strange Juice requires the following components:

  • 5 x Beautiful Flower
  • 5 x Horn
  • 2 x Bone
  • 2 x Pal Fluids

That’s everything you need to find a Palworld beautiful flower in the wild. Once your Pal’s spirits have been lifted, you can begin Palworld breeding to create incredibly powerful creatures. Don’t forget to check out our Palworld Game Pass guide to find out if this Pokemon clone is right for you.

