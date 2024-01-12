Palworld cooking explained

How does Palworld cooking work? In any game with a hunger meter in the user interface, there’s always a big question about where that food comes from. In Palworld, you can capture or kill Pals for food. Sometimes, they drop meat, which you can cook, but other times, you may need to get a bit more creative. Then, there’s the other principal question: do I have to eat my Pals?

Of course, if you put your mind to it, you can eat anything once, but Palworld has some creatures that we’ve already seen as edible out of the 100 Palworld Pals in the early access build. Since this is an open-world game where gadgets are vital to your progress, there are ways to make food and prepare it for consumption. So before the Palworld release date drops, here’s everything we know about Palworld cooking.

How to cook Pals in Palworld

The setup for Palworld cooking seems to revolve around getting a pot or cauldron together and heating it using Flame element Pals. Pictured above, you can see a group of Foxparks breathing fire underneath some pots, but other Flame-type Pals can likely help do the same thing.

As for which Pals are edible, we know two are so far. First is Chikipi, who is knocked out and inside a bubbling cauldron in its Paldeck trailer. The second is Lamball, the subject of a rather grim YouTube Short on making a Lamb BBQ. On a side note, I personally love a bit of meat, but not when it’s neon blue.

Can you play Palworld as a vegan?

For some, the idea of eating Pals is a bit brutal. With that in mind, it seems that there are Pal-friendly options, as during one of the other trailers, we see a small garden with Water-element Pals assisting with maintaining crops such as pumpkins, berries, and apples. We also see the player flipping pancakes while his three Pals eat fruit in a cozy hut.

Of course, these ingredients could just be part of a recipe. Pairing fruit and vegetables with carbs and protein sources is the key to a balanced diet, after all, so we’ll have to wait for the full release to get a complete menu.

For now, that’s everything we can pick out of the many trailers regarding Palworld cooking. You should also check out our Palworld breeding guide for tips on getting the best beasts in your party and the Palworld jobs guide for tips on where to use Pals for everyday tasks.