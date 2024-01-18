Grab a free Palworld Steam key for the new Pokemon-like survival game

Palworld is slowly but surely taking over the PCGN collective consciousness. Cries of “What is going on?” have transformed into knowing nods and exclamations of “I’ve got so much Pal Fluid, I don’t know what to do with it.” If you want to experience a similar feeling and run the gamut of emotions that only this ‘Pokemon with guns’ game can provide, then we have the perfect giveaway for you.

For those not in the know, Palworld is a survival-crafting adventure game that takes cues from Pokemon, Zelda, and even Elden Ring, and merges them all into one big mash. While Palworld does appear on Game Pass, it is also available on Steam, and we have one of those codes locked and loaded for a lucky winner.

To be in with a chance of winning a Steam code for Palworld, simply follow the instructions on the widget below and you’ll be entered into the prize draw. The winner will be contacted via their nominated email address.

PCGN – Palworld Steam code giveaway



While the Palworld experience can be boiled down to ‘it’s Pokemon with guns’ there are actually an eye-watering amount of different systems at play, including Palworld jobs, Palworld fighting, and even Palworld cooking. For those looking to jump in, we have guides on Palworld crossplay and Palworld multiplayer, because you’re going to want to share this experience with your friends.