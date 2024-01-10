Does Palworld have crossplay?

Does Palworld support crossplay? By now you’re probably busy planning which Pal you’re going to tame and capture, and how you’ll use it in battles, or to tend to your farm, or help build your base. It looks like there are loads of opportunities to put your Pals to work.

The Palworld release date is nearly here, but there’s already plenty to get excited about, with over 100 Pals available in Palworld on launch, it’ll take you a while to catch ’em all. Fortunately you won’t have to go at it alone, with online Palworld multiplayer available for you and up to three friends, or the option to create a dedicated server. But, do you all have to be on the same platform?

Does Palworld support crossplay?

In short, no, Palword doesn’t have crossplay at launch. The developer, Pocketpair, has said in a Q&A about whether the game can be played across Xbox and PC, that “not at launch, but we are working to make this a possibility as soon as possible!”

This means that if you’re wanting to play Palworld from day one, you’ll have to choose whether to play it on Xbox or PC, or have a different save file on each platform.

We’ll be sure to update this guide as soon as we know when crossplay is coming to Palworld. In the meantime, here’s whether you can get Palworld on Game Pass and other games like Pokemon on PC.