Palworld is the hottest game on the planet right now, blasting past the likes of Dota 2, Lost Ark, Elden Ring, and even Counter-Strike 2 to become the second-most-popular game in Steam history. As sales pile up and the Pocketpair survival crafting game also enjoys huge success on Game Pass, Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski, perhaps better known as ‘CliffyB,’ reveals he once pitched a very Palworld-sounding project to Epic but that the didn’t materialize. While we’re still waiting for news on GoW 6, Bleszinski also sheds light on the rumored return of multiplayer FPS LawBreakers.

If you’re getting into Pocketpair’s inspired ‘Pokemon with guns,’ you’ll want the full Palworld map. We’ve also collated strategies for defeating all the Palworld bosses. Otherwise, you’re likely aware that Palworld has become the breakout hit of 2024 so far. Eight million copies of the survival game have been sold so far, and it’s sitting at number two on the Steam chart for concurrent player records. Nevertheless, in a parallel dimension, the story of Palworld – or at least something like it – could have gone very differently.

Cliff Bleszinski, who created Gears of War and served as director on the first three games, says that he approached Epic with a pitch that sounds similar to Pocketpair’s smash hit. Imagine Pokemon with a slightly darker edge. Unfortunately, it didn’t go anywhere.

“Palworld’s success kind of validates my pitch that was turned down at Epic many years ago,” Bleszinski says. “Medieval Pokemon with baby dragons instead.” Responding to one commenter, who asks why the game wasn’t picked up, Bleszinski says the pitch “just never went anywhere. I wanted to do it on mobile first.”

With regards to a new Gears of War, Bleszinski has previously hinted that he would be interested in returning to the series if asked. He’s also discussed a possible comeback for the ill-fated multiplayer FPS game LawBreakers, which was shut down in September 2018. Unfortunately, the LawBreakers comeback now sounds unlikely.

“Speaking of LawBreakers, whatever happened to getting the rights back?” one X commenter asks Bleszinski. “Dead in the water, sadly,” the Gears of War creator replies.

