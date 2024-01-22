A Palworld Pokemon mod is already a reality, as the game commonly dubbed ‘Pokemon with guns’ comes full circle in less than a week. That’s right, Pocketpair’s Pals have already been replaced by some iconic Pokemon, and Ash Ketchum is there too.

As Palworld mods start popping up all over the place, it was only a matter of time before Pokemon became involved. The survival game is clearly inspired by Pokemon, with many Palworld mechanics reminiscent of the Nintendo series.

YouTuber ‘ToastedShoes’ has showcased the mod saying a “full video” will be on his channel tomorrow, Tuesday, January 23. While we don’t know who made the mod yet, or if you’ll be able to download it, at least we know that nothing is sacred.

Palworld already has a Pokemon mod Full video on my YouTube tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/X1ohT6mJiT — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) January 22, 2024

If you’ve ever wanted to shoot Bidoof point blank in the face, this may very well be the only chance you get to actually do it, in a game that’s been released on Steam no less. Next up, someone’s got to put all the Digimon in Palworld and make them fight the Pokemon, so we can finally see who’s top dog.

Palworld has already crossed 5 million in sales on top of Game Pass downloads, and there’s even already a Palworld VR conversion. On top of all that, the peak concurrent players have topped both Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 for premium games on Steam too, so Palworld definitely isn’t slowing down yet.

