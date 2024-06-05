Check out this incredible Jurassic Park PC build we found at Computex

One of the coolest aspects of Computex and many other trade shows is when incredibly talented PC builders bring their creations and showcase them to the world. This year, we stumbled across an incredible Jurassic World PC build that combines Intel’s Raptor Lake architecture with custom 3D-printed velociraptors.

The Intel Core i9 14900K is still one of the best gaming CPUs, as it has monstrous gaming and multi-threaded power, although it can cause game crashes if it’s running beyond Intel’s default power settings. It powers this incredible dino PC that will surely delight any fans of the Jurassic Park franchise.

On the show floor at Computex 2024, there are all manner of incredible custom PC builds to marvel over, but the creativity and passion that has gone into this raptor build, created by Modding Cafe, caught our eye in particular.

The most impressive aspect is the way the water cooling system is fully functional, but also incorporates major design aspects like the dino incubation tank that sits at the heart of the display. This features a custom 3D-printed clear raptor to pair nicely with the two fully-grown raptors elsewhere on the case.

It was first built almost two years ago, for the launch of Intel’s 13th gen Raptor Lake desktop CPUs, and initially had a Core i9 13900K powering it, although this has since been upgraded. The design has changed considerably over the last year. You can see the original build in the video below and how it compares to the current design seen in our images from this year’s show in Taipei.

At the time of the first iteration, it also had an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, although no GPU is currently listed on the spec sheet next to the PC on the show floor. Other components include an Asus ROG Strix Z790-I motherboard, 64GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 Royal DDR5-6400 gaming RAM, a WD Black SN850X SSD, and an Asus ROG Loki 100W Platinum PSU. Forget the specs, though, the real stars of this show are the dinosaurs.

For more of our coverage live from Computex, check out our hands-on preview of the ROG Ally X gaming handheld, and read up on the AMD Zen 5 CPU architecture, which is set to release very soon.