Atlus planning Persona 25th anniversary project

This year, the Persona series turns 25, and developer Atlus is well aware of the momentous occasion. In a new year message, the studio has promised that a commemoration of the RPG games‘ silver jubilee.

The Japanese videogame magazine Famitsu asked a bunch of studios and publishers for a greeting as we rolled into 2021. As translated by Gematsu, some of them teased announcements for later in the year, including Atlus, who says Persona turning a quarter-century hasn’t gone unnoticed. “In addition to Shin Megami Tensei V and Project Re Fantasy (title tentative), which are in active development,” Atlus says. “In 2021 we’re also planning a ‘Persona 25th Anniversary’ commemoration project. Please look forward to it!”

Shin Megami Tensei V and Project Re Fantasy are the next mainline Shin Megami game, coming to Nintendo Switch, and a new fantasy game from a team of Persona veterans that’s expected to come to PlayStation 4 and Switch, respectively. Whatever Atlus has planned for Persona’s 25th birthday is a mystery. A new game, Persona 5 Strikers, a hack-and-slash spinoff, is due to arrive February 23, and a commemorative Shin Megami concert will be livestreamed in March.

Whatever it is, if it’s a videogame of some sort, PC players are likely to be included. The port of Persona 4 on Steam did very well for Atlus and SEGA, encouraging the companies to do more in the PC market. Our Iain Harris loved playing it while in lockdown.

A package containing some or all of the first four Persona games – Persona 2 came in two parts – is a possibility, but that's pure speculation and may well be wishful thinking. We'll keep you updated on Atlus' birthday plans as we learn more.