Atlus planning Persona 25th anniversary project

This year, the Persona series turns 25, and developer Atlus is well aware of the momentous occasion. In a new year message, the studio has promised that a commemoration of the RPG games‘ silver jubilee.

The Japanese videogame magazine Famitsu asked a bunch of studios and publishers for a greeting as we rolled into 2021. As translated by Gematsu, some of them teased announcements for later in the year, including Atlus, who says Persona turning a quarter-century hasn’t gone unnoticed. “In addition to Shin Megami Tensei V and Project Re Fantasy (title tentative), which are in active development,” Atlus says. “In 2021 we’re also planning a ‘Persona 25th Anniversary’ commemoration project. Please look forward to it!”

Shin Megami Tensei V and Project Re Fantasy are the next mainline Shin Megami game, coming to Nintendo Switch, and a new fantasy game from a team of Persona veterans that’s expected to come to PlayStation 4 and Switch, respectively. Whatever Atlus has planned for Persona’s 25th birthday is a mystery. A new game, Persona 5 Strikers, a hack-and-slash spinoff, is due to arrive February 23, and a commemorative Shin Megami concert will be livestreamed in March.

Whatever it is, if it’s a videogame of some sort, PC players are likely to be included. The port of Persona 4 on Steam did very well for Atlus and SEGA, encouraging the companies to do more in the PC market. Our Iain Harris loved playing it while in lockdown.

A package containing some or all of the first four Persona games – Persona 2 came in two parts – is a possibility, but that’s pure speculation and may well be wishful thinking. We’ll keep you updated on Atlus’ birthday plans as we learn more. Here’s the best anime games, in the meantime.

Anthony McGlynn

Updated:

Weekend news warrior and resident Irishman, Anthony is one of those naive Silent Hill fans you occasionally hear about. His byline's appeared in Variety, IGN, Ars Technica, TechRadar, Mashable, and more.

