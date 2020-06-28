A rare, out-of-print Persona card game is being brought to PC

We’re getting another Persona PC port, but it isn’t from Atlus and it isn’t a videogame. It’s a Persona trading card game that started in 1997, and has been out-of-print since 2004. An avid collector has acquired a full collection and has started to digitize all the cards and rules, so fans will have access to the series relic.

In a post on ResetEra (via VG247), user weaK_willO posted a slew of images of the Digital Devil Story Trading Card Game – Digital Devil Story being the original name for the Megamie Tensei series that Persona comes from. Atlus collaborated with a compant called Enterbrain on the cards from 1997 through 2003, before Media Factory took over. The game was subsequently discontinued in 2004.

The owner has over 20,000 cards, including multiple copies of every card. The original set from Enterbrain draws from eight Megami Tensei entires, including Shin Megami Tensei 1, Shin Megami Tensei 2, Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne, Persona 1, and Persona 2. The Media Factory version only includes three. Many of the cards have already been scanned – you can view them here – and a translation of the cards, and the accompanying book bible, is in progress.

The first reply on the ResetEra thread says they’d no idea this existed, which isn’t surprisingly since, at time of writing, the series’ Wikipedia page doesn’t mention this either.

