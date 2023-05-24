PLS Donate codes May 2023

What are the new PLS Donate codes? This donation simulator is a big hit on the Roblox platform, chiefly because it’s one of the few games where you’re in with a real chance to earn free Robux. Setting up a donation stand is simple enough, but it’s essential to stand out from the crowd if you’re looking to entice big donors. That’s where PLS Donate codes comes in handy.

Our up-to-date list of PLS Donate codes includes the Giftbux you need to customize your donation stand, as well as a few items to trade in return for a donation. PLS Donate is one of the best Roblox games if you’re looking to stock up on Robux, so be sure to get ahead of the economic curve and redeem these PLS Donate codes. We’ve also got a collection of Roblox promo codes, as well as the best Roblox music codes if you fancy firing up some tunes while working your stand.

New PLS Donate codes

Here are all the active PLS Donate codes that can be redeemed:

lazarbeam – Lazar Beam Booth

– Lazar Beam Booth STEAK15 – 15 Giftbux and Poop

– 15 Giftbux and Poop olixolix10 – 10 Giftbux

– 10 Giftbux iloveeagleeyes10 – 10 Giftbux

– 10 Giftbux plsdonatenews10 – 10 Giftbux

– 10 Giftbux ggliquate10 – 10 Giftbux

Expired codes

HAZEM20

valentine2023

hazem20

qtn15

How do I redeem PLS Donate codes?

Redeeming PLS Donate codes is incredibly straightforward, as you’ll quickly discover when following these step-by-step instructions.

Launch PLS Donate from its official Roblox page

Click the blue ‘Redeem’ button on the left-hand side

Copy and paste a PLS Donate code into the text box where prompted

Press ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your freebies.

How do I get more PLS Donate codes?

The easiest place to find new PLS Donate codes is right here at PCGamesN, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly if you’re after some free goodies. In our experience, codes are generally released by developer Hazem, so it’s worth keeping up with their Twitter page and Discord server if you’re an active member of the PLS Donate community.

