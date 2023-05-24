PLS Donate codes May 2023

Here are the latest PLS Donate codes for shop currency and donation items, so you can kit out your stand with all the bells and whistles in a matter of moments.

A pink Roblox character counts a sheaf of Robux bills while wearing flower power sunglasses after redeeming PLS Donate codes.

Published:

Roblox

What are the new PLS Donate codes? This donation simulator is a big hit on the Roblox platform, chiefly because it’s one of the few games where you’re in with a real chance to earn free Robux. Setting up a donation stand is simple enough, but it’s essential to stand out from the crowd if you’re looking to entice big donors. That’s where PLS Donate codes comes in handy.

Our up-to-date list of PLS Donate codes includes the Giftbux you need to customize your donation stand, as well as a few items to trade in return for a donation. PLS Donate is one of the best Roblox games if you’re looking to stock up on Robux, so be sure to get ahead of the economic curve and redeem these PLS Donate codes. We’ve also got a collection of Roblox promo codes, as well as the best Roblox music codes if you fancy firing up some tunes while working your stand.

New PLS Donate codes

Here are all the active PLS Donate codes that can be redeemed:

  • lazarbeam – Lazar Beam Booth
  • STEAK15 – 15 Giftbux and Poop
  • olixolix10 – 10 Giftbux
  • iloveeagleeyes10 – 10 Giftbux
  • plsdonatenews10 – 10 Giftbux
  • ggliquate10 – 10 Giftbux

Expired codes

  • HAZEM20
  • valentine2023
  • hazem20
  • qtn15

The text box to input PLS Donate codes.

How do I redeem PLS Donate codes?

Redeeming PLS Donate codes is incredibly straightforward, as you’ll quickly discover when following these step-by-step instructions.

  • Launch PLS Donate from its official Roblox page
  • Click the blue ‘Redeem’ button on the left-hand side
  • Copy and paste a PLS Donate code into the text box where prompted
  • Press ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your freebies.

How do I get more PLS Donate codes?

The easiest place to find new PLS Donate codes is right here at PCGamesN, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly if you’re after some free goodies. In our experience, codes are generally released by developer Hazem, so it’s worth keeping up with their Twitter page and Discord server if you’re an active member of the PLS Donate community.

Our PLS Donate codes are sure to get the donations flooding in, but there’s no need to stop there – we’ve also free rewards across a wide range of games on the Roblox platform, including King Legacy codes, Anime Adventures codes, Doors codes, and more.

If Nat's not starting a new playthrough of Elden Ring, then she's probably disappeared into the latest roguelike, horror game, or wishing on banners in Honkai Star Rail. Don't ask her to choose her favourite Overwatch 2 hero - you'll never get a straight answer.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.