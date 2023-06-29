You can get four of the best Steam games for free this month

Prime Gaming has switched up the games it’s offering, and many of its new additions are some of Steam’s best indie games. Whether you’re a fan of cozy crafting gems or more adrenaline-inducing management titles, Amazon may have the perfect game for you. The four included in this month’s Prime Gaming line-up are completely free to download and keep as long as you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, but they aren’t the only freebies up for grabs. Exclusive additional content for a variety of games is also at your fingertips with Prime Gaming.

If you love fast-paced management games that get your blood pumping, then the third Cook, Serve, Delicious installment is your go-to during July’s Prime Gaming line-up. It’s the first game on the monthly line-up, dropping for free on Thursday, July 6. You’ll be in charge of serving customers from your very own traveling food truck. Nairi is the next game to join Prime, and it’s a graphic adventure game with stunning visuals and strong narrative design.

For those of us who love all things wholesome, crafting game Wytchwood is also set to drop for free during July on Prime. It features a whimsical, witchy setting with magical ingredients galore. The final offer comes as Lunar Axe, a unique point-and-click adventure game featuring hand-drawn art. If you’re an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscriber, you’ll have the chance to claim these free games every Thursday starting July 6 until Thursday, July 27.

Prime Gaming bonus July games

These are the four highly-rated games added to the Prime Gaming line-up for July, in order of their availability between July 6 and July 27:

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! [Amazon Games App] – Dish out hundreds of different foods across war-torn America as players cook, serve and manage a food truck in this massive sequel to the million-selling series!

– Dish out hundreds of different foods across war-torn America as players cook, serve and manage a food truck in this massive sequel to the million-selling series! Nairi: Tower of Shirin [Amazon Games App] – Uncover a mysterious conspiracy in this gripping yet family-friendly adventure as players take on the role of Nairi in this oasis city where animals and humans live side-by-side!

– Uncover a mysterious conspiracy in this gripping yet family-friendly adventure as players take on the role of Nairi in this oasis city where animals and humans live side-by-side! Wytchwood [Amazon Games App] – Explore a strange countryside, collect magic ingredients, and brew sorcerous spells in this crafting adventure game set in a land of gothic fables and fairytales.

– Explore a strange countryside, collect magic ingredients, and brew sorcerous spells in this crafting adventure game set in a land of gothic fables and fairytales. Lunar Axe [Legacy Games Code] – Trapped inside an abandoned house, players must find a way out and unravel the mystery of inexplicable tremors before the city is destroyed.

Alongside these new four games are the previously announced Prime Gaming deals like Prey. You can also look forward to content drops and in-game loot for live service games like Destiny 2, Fall Guys, Honkai Star Rail, Hi-Fi Rush, League of Legends, Paladins, and more.

If you want to learn more about how you can get these games for free, take a look at our guide on how Prime Gaming works. You can also browse through a few of the best upcoming PC games if you want something to stay hyped about.