All Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chest locations

Where are the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chests? These secret treasure chests are hidden in each biome of Mount Qaf, and can only be identified by the black plinth marking their location. Each Mystery Chest requires you to complete an environmental puzzle to reveal them and retrieve the loot within. While some Mystery Chest puzzles are relatively straightforward, others can be real headscratchers.

There are nine PoP The Lost Crown Mystery Chests, and their rewards can range from health and weapon upgrades to rare Prince of Persia The Lost Crown amulets. Aside from the loot inside, the PoP The Lost Crown Mystery chest puzzle solutions are also required to complete ‘The Architect’, one of the many PoP The Lost Crown side quests. Thankfully, we’ve tracked down every Mystery Chest and solved each environmental puzzle, so you can retrieve their rewards as you explore the platform game’s expansive map. Here’s every Mystery Chest in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown and how to open them.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chest locations

Here are all the PoP The Lost Crown Mystery Chests and their solutions:

Mystery Chest #1

Location: Lower City

Reward: Amulet – Zurvan’s Voice

You can only unlock this Mystery Chest once you’ve received the Bow of Menolias in the Hyrcanian Forest, immediately after the Erlik boss fight. Fire an arrow in the same direction the two parallel archer statues are both aiming to reveal the Mystery Chest.

Mystery Chest #2

Location: Sacred Archives

Reward: Soma Tree Petal

This Mystery Chest is virtually impossible to miss since it coincides with the Jailer’s first appearance in the Sacred Archives. It’s also one of the most straightforward Mystery Chest puzzles in the platform game – all you have to do is crouch on the empty spot on the floor to match the image depicted in the fresco directly overhead.

Mystery Chest #3

Location: The Depths

Reward: Amulet – Shockwave

This Mystery Chest appears not long after you acquire the Shadow of the Simurgh ability, and with good reason. Place a shadow on one of the two stone faces set into the wall overhead using the Shadow of the Simurgh ability, then air dash across to the other face. Once both stone faces are lit, the Mystery Chest is revealed.

Mystery Chest #4

Location: Soma Tree

Reward: Azure Damascus Ingot

To unlock this Mystery Chest, you must retrieve three statues and arrange them on the plinths in a specific order, per the riddle on the stone tablet. These statues can only be moved with the Dimensional Claw ability, unlocked after the Kiana, Forest Queen boss battle.

First, remove the featureless statue from the left plinth using Dimensional Claw and place it on the ground – it won’t be necessary for the puzzle. Next, remove the painted statue from the center plinth and place it on the right plinth, facing left. Retrieve the largest statue mentioned in the riddle by wall-jumping up the left-hand side of the area to the upper level. Capture it with Dimensional Claw, then drop down via the wooden platform and place it on the left plinth, facing right. Finally, retrieve the statue from the lower level and throw it onto the high wooden platform to the right using Dimensional Claw. Loop back around and drop down onto the wooden platform from above to retrieve the statue, then place it on the middle plinth, facing right.

Mystery Chest #5

Location: Sunken Harbor

Reward: Amulet – Ard’s Fortune

To unlock this Mystery Chest, you must ‘win’ the game of noughts and crosses on the wooden structure overhead by aiming your Chakram at the empty slot in the top left. However, be warned – this Mystery Chest is a Mimic, which you must defeat to retrieve your reward.

Mystery Chest #6

Location: Temple of Knowledge

Reward: Amulet Holder

This Mystery Chest involves creating a specific pattern in the tile grid directly overhead by positioning yourself in front of them while also avoiding being crushed by the stone blocks that appear.

Jump up to the lowest wooden platform on the left-hand side and place a shadow, then hop up to the middle platform and air dash across the top row and down the right column. Teleport to your shadow’s position, then air dash across the middle. This method lights up the correct tiles on the grid, but be sure to complete the pattern quickly before the tiles reset.

Mystery Chest #7

Location: Tower of Silence

Reward: Soma Tree Petal

This Mystery Chest features a perspective puzzle that requires you to stand in a specific spot to reconstruct the fragmented structure to your left. Once you’re in the correct position, fire your Chakram at the socket in the center of the structure to reveal the mystery chest.

Now that you've opened all Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Mystery Chests, be sure to pick up Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Spirited Sand Jars on your journey through Mount Qaf.