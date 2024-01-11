All Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Spirited Sand Jar locations

Where are the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Spirited Sand Jars? These esoteric sand vials contain fragments of a mysterious prophecy, and breaking them open is essential if you want to assemble the fresco in the Lower City and complete the ‘Three Princes Prophecy’ side quest.

There are 30 PoP The Lost Crown Spirited Sand Jars scattered throughout Mount Qaf in total, and many are tucked away behind hidden walls and tricky platform game puzzles. Thankfully, we’ve scoured each biome in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown to locate them all, so you can complete the prophecy and collect your rewards – from rare PoP The Lost Crown amulets to essential weapon upgrades.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Spirited Sand Jar locations

Here’s where to find the Spirited Sand Jars in PoP The Lost Crown:

Lower City

Spirited Sand Jar #1

The first Spirited Sand Jar is easy to locate, since it appears in the same location as the fresco, only a few rooms to the right of The Haven. Collecting this Spirited Sand Jar will automatically begin the Three Princes Prophecy side quest, and interacting with the fresco immediately afterward will net you the Arslân’s Glory amulet as a reward for this first fragment.

Spirited Sand Jar #2

This Spirited Sand Jar can only be retrieved after you defeat the Manticore and receive the Rush of the Simurgh ability. Drop down to the pit of spikes, then air dash across to the Spirited Sand Jar on the lower level.

Spirited Sand Jar #3

This Spirited Sand Jar is tucked away in a small alcove on the right-hand side of the middle section of this area. You can access it by breaking the wooden barrier blocking off the small gap that serves as the entrance.

Spirited Sand Jar #4

Use the Chakram Shadow of the Simurgh ability to pass through the grate to the left of the water wheel, then drop down to the bottom of the chasm below. Take out the flying enemies in the area, then retrieve the Spirited Sand Jar on the far right.

Hyrcanian Forest

Spirited Sand Jar #1

This Spirited Sand Jar is located not far from the Wak-Wak Tree inhabited by Kamil. Drop down the wooden platforms then break the hidden wall on the left. Follow the path around, taking care to avoid the spikes, and wall jump to reach the Spirited Sand Jar on the right.

Spirited Sand Jar #2

This Spirited Sand Jar appears at the culmination of an extended platforming sequence below the main path. Drop down onto the mushroom vines, then use the swinging poles to make your way to the left, taking care not to fall in the pit at the end of the path.

The Depths

Spirited Sand Jar #1

Drop down from the wooden platform to the left of the elevator, then use the left handhold to air-dash over to the platform on the bottom left and retrieve the Spirited Sand Jar.

Spirited Sand Jar #2

Proceed down to the lower platforms in this area, taking care to avoid an ambush from the teleporting ghouls and mutated beasts that crawl through the pipes. Slide through the gap in the wall to enter the small room containing the Spirited Sand Jar, then pull on the lever on the wall to leave.

Spirited Sand Jar #3

Head left from the Wak-Wak Tree and pull the switch on the left to reveal the grate above. Continue to the left and wall jump to the upper level, taking care to dispatch the two rat ninjas lying in wait. Slide under the gap in the right-hand wall to reach the Spirited Sand Jar.

Sunken Harbor

Spirited Sand Jar #1

Use your Chakram to activate the elevator, then dash across and break open the wooden barrier to the small room containing the Spirited Sand Jar.

Spirited Sand Jar #2

This Spirited Sand Jar can be retrieved immediately after defeating the giant crab that inhabits this area. Use the right-hand wall to jump up to the wooden board attached to the post above, then air dash across the spikes.

Spirited Sand Jar #3

Use your double jump to navigate the logs suspended in the middle of this area until you reach the very top. The Spirited Sand Jar can be found in a crevice to the left.

Soma Tree

Spirited Sand Jar #1

Navigate the platforming sequence using your air dash and bow, then wall jump up to the higher level. Fend off the forest mages and creatures in the area, then use the wooden platforms to reach the stone balcony on the right. Once inside, parkour up to the Spirited Sand Jar in the top corner of the room.

Spirited Sand Jar #2

Ascend the wall to the right of the Wak-Wak Tree using your double jump, taking care to avoid the vines on either side. The Spirited Sand Jar on the platform at the top.

Sacred Archives

Spirited Sand Jar #1

Call the elevator on the right by flipping the switch closest to it, then hop onto the roof to reach the platform that holds the Spirited Sand Jar above.

Spirited Sand Jar #2

You can only reach this Spirited Sand Jar once you complete the Temple of Knowledge time attack challenges and unlock the Clairvoyance ability. Flip the switch to the right of the Wak-Wak Tree to open the grate, then drop down to the lower level. Use Clairvoyance to pass through the floor to the platform with the enemies below, then slide through the gap in the wall on the right to reach the Spirited Sand Jar.

Spirited Sand Jar #3

This Spirited Sand Jar also requires the Clairvoyance ability. Cross the pit of spikes by manipulating the dimensional structures to wall jump across, taking care to avoid the kamikaze enemies that will fly at you when you entire their line of sight. The Spirited Sand Jar is on a platform at the end of the platforming sequence.

Spirited Sand Jar #4

This Spirited Sand Jar can only be retrieved by entering the prison within the Sacred Archives, either by being caught by the Jailer or by retrieving the Holy Scholarship Key. Break the small wooden barrier on the right-hand wall of the prison and slide through the gap, then continue through and drop down into the cell. Defeat the spearman inside, then wall jump across to the upper level that contains the Spirited Sand Jar.

Pit of Eternal Sands

Spirited Sand Jar #1

Use the falling sands to traverse across to the top left of the area, taking care to avoid the spikes. Once you reach a dead end, break the hidden wall to the left to enter the room containing the Spirited Sand Jar. A snake trap stands between you and it, so be sure to move quickly to avoid being crushed by it.

Spirited Sand Jar #2

This Spirited Sand Jar requires you to complete the Azhdaha boss fight and acquire the Gravity Wings ability. Double-jump to reach the vertical wall above the Wak-Wak Tree, then air dash across the spikes to reach the Spirited Sand Jar on the far right.

Spirited Sand Jar #3

This Spirited Sand Jar is in the same hidden room as the Moon Gatherer, who you can hear as you approach. Before dropping down the two platforms to the Wak-Wak Tree, break open the hidden wall on the left to reach their location. While the Moon Gatherer is stuck in a vase on the left, the Spirited Sand Jar is on the platform to the right.

Upper City

Spirited Sand Jar #1

To open the doors to the room containing this Spirited Sand Jar, you must first traverse the spinning platforms to hit both switches on the left and right-hand side of the rooms, taking care to avoid the archers guarding them. Once both switches are activated, use the spinning platforms to return to the balcony and retrieve the Spirited Sand Jar.

Spirited Sand Jar #2

Use the stone columns and the Fabric of Time ability to reach the upper level, taking care to avoid the harpies in this area. Head up the shaft on the left-hand side of the room and retrieve the Spirited Sand Jar to your immediate right.

Spirited Sand Jar #3

This Spirited Sand Jar can be found just past the gauntlet of swinging axes. Use your double jump to climb the wall above the entrance to this area, then leap across the platforms on the left to reach the Spirited Sand Jar.

Raging Sea

Spirited Sand Jar #1

You can reach this Spirited Sand Jar by navigating around the right-hand side of the floating shipwreck, using a combination of your double-jump and air dash to get around the walls blocking your route.

Tower of Silence

Spirited Sand Jar #1

This Spirited Sand Jar is located on the upper level, with a stone barrier between you and it. Thankfully, your Time Powers make this a straightforward challenge. Place a shadow beside the wall, then pull the barrier towards you using your Fabric of Time ability. Teleport to your shadow once it passes through to the other side of the barrier, leaving you free to collect the Spirited Sand Jar.

Spirited Sand Jar #2

Head right from the Wak-Wak Tree and use the Fabric of Time and your air dash to navigate across the spikes to the Spirited Sand Jar on the path to the right.

Hidden Village

Spirited Sand Jar #1

Use the Fabric of Time ability to ascend the dilapidated lighthouse, then utilize your Dimensional Claw to aim an explosive flower at the golden wall that stands between you and this Spirited Sand Jar.

Spirited Sand Jar quest rewards

You can return to the fresco at any point to review the prophecy fragments from the Spirited Sand Jars you’ve collected for Time Crystals and the following rewards:

Arslân’s Glory amulet

Holy Fire amulet

Amulet Holder

Soma Tree Petal

Soma Tree Flower

Damascus Ore Ingot

You will also be able to examine the fresco and read the prophecy in its entirety, which teases the culmination of the action-adventure game’s story.

Now that you’ve found all the Spirited Sand Jars, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the PoP The Lost Crown Mystery Chests for more hidden loot. There are also plenty of PoP The Lost Crown collectibles to track down if you’re aiming for a completionist run, along with PoP The Lost Crown side quests featuring the time-lost and troubled denizens of Mount Qaf. Be sure to check out our Prince of Persia The Lost Crown review while you’re here.