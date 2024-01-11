What are the best Prince of Persia The Lost Crown amulets? These special items provide passive bonuses to Sargon’s abilities and can range from straightforward damage boosts to unique effects like a time-freezing parry. There are even amulets that you can purchase from The Scrapper to create a high-risk high-reward challenge.

PoP The Lost Crown amulets are just one of many collectibles in the action-adventure game, though they’re arguably the most useful. If you’re struggling against a particular boss, switching out your amulets could be the key to victory. You can upgrade your amulets at Kaheva’s Forge, but given the sheer number of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown amulets and their PoP The Lost Crown Xerxes Coin upgrade costs, you might not know which to invest in. Thankfully, we’ve tested them all, to bring you a list of the best PoP The Lost Crown amulets in the platform game. Take a look.

The best Prince of Persia The Lost Crown amulets

The best PoP The Lost Crown amulets are:

Ard’s Fortune

Blade Dancer

Divine Spear

Dragon King

Ecbatana Seal

Prosperity Bird

Shield of Mithra

White Peacock

Ard’s Fortune

This amulet may only appear once you’re a good way into Mount Qaf, but it’s indispensable for rapidly accruing the Time Crystals necessary to upgrade your amulets. It’s particularly useful if you’re focused on general exploration, allowing you to squeeze more currency out of regular enemies that you might happen to defeat on your way.

Blade Dancer

Sargon’s sword is his primary weapon, so it stands to reason that extending the combo he can perform with it is a sure path to victory. However, it’s not just a case of raw damage output – Blade Dancer’s ability also stun-lock enemies for longer, giving them no quarter to attack before they’re defeated.

Divine Spear

Simurgh Powers are a boon in exploration, but there’s no doubt they also have their uses in combat. Sargon’s Shadow of the Simurgh ability is great for avoiding powerful attacks, but Divine Spear allows you to go on the offensive with it, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake as you teleport out of harm’s way.

Dragon King

What’s better than cheating death? Dragon King is a must-have amulet at higher difficulty modes, saving you from a fatal blow and keeping you on the battlefield with just enough health to exact your revenge. If you can’t stand losing to a boss at low health, this amulet is the one for you.

Ecbatana Seal

Mount Qaf is enormous, and time is always against you – so we don’t blame you if you’d rather not hang around to pick up every Time Crystal your enemies drop. Thankfully, Ecbatana Seal takes care of that problem for you, forcing the Time Crystals to come to you instead.

Prosperity Bird

The Prosperity Bird is only available in the Deluxe Edition, so it should come as no surprise that it’s one of the best amulets you can get. It’s perfect for completionists, flagging secrets and chests the moment you enter their vicinity. King Jamshid is a great alternative if you’d rather stick to Standard Edition, though you still need to keep your eyes peeled for hidden items.

Shield of Mithra

This amulet is effectively an extension of the time powers granted by the Simurgh. The bubble of time it creates slows enemies within it, and its circumference can be expanded through upgrades. If you’re partial to a parry-heavy playstyle, then this amulet will see you through to the end credits and beyond.

White Peacock

Melee combat might be your first port of call but don’t discount the Bow of Menolias. Ranged enemies can be a real drag in the latter portion of The Lost Crown, but White Peacock ensures that you make every arrow count with a wide range that encompasses the air and the ground.

All Prince of Persia The Lost Crown amulets

There are 37 PoP The Lost Crown amulets in total. While the vast majority of them can be found in regular loot chests, some of them require you to complete PoP The Lost Crown side quests. If you’re intent on collecting them all, be sure to keep our locations guides for PoP The Lost Crown Spirited Sand Jars and PoP The Lost Crown Mystery Chests on hand as you explore.

Amulet Effect Location Zurvan’s Voice Slow down time while aiming with the Chakram, drawing moderately from your Athra meter. Lower City Mystery Chest reward. Shockwave Create a small shockwave when destroying your Shadow teleport marker. Catacombs Mystery Chest reward. Ard’s Fortune Slightly increase the number of Time Crystals dropped by defeated enemies. Sunken Harbor Mystery Chest reward. Blessing Slightly increase max health. The additional health boost can only be regenerated at Wak-Wak Trees. Speak to The Magi at The Haven. Arslan’s Glory Slightly increase melee attack power while in full health. Hand in the first Spirited-Sand Jar. Horned Viper Slightly reduce incoming Poison Effect damage. Purchase from The Magi Emporium at The Haven for 125 Time Crystals. Prosperity Bird Hear a special sound when near a treasure chest or hidden item. Available in the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition Wolf-Bride Convert a small amount of damage taken into Athra build-up. Defeat Erlik in the Hyrcanian Forest Arash’s Arrowhead Slightly increase the damage of arrows. Purchase from Kaheva’s Forge for 150 Time Crystals. Mount Damavand Slightly decrease the power of incoming melee attacks. Purchase from Kaheva’s Forge for 450 Time Crystals. Ecbatana Seal Collect Time Crystals from a distance. Purchase from Kaheva’s Forge for 100 Time Crystals. Shield of Mithra A successful parry creates a small time bubble, slowing all enemies within it. Speak to Kaheva the Blacksmith in Kaheva’s Forge. Four Royal Stars Slightly increase all melee attack damage in the air. Inside a chest in the Lower City. Blade Dancer Land a fourth attack at the end of a standard combo. Speak to Varham after joining forces in the Lower City. Dragon King One-time protection from a killing blow by restoring a small amount of health. Regenerates at Wak-Wak Trees. Speak to the Moon Gatherer in the Sacred Archives. Will of Rostam Slightly increase power of standard sword attacks. Inside a chest in the Sacred Archives. Starving Heart Gradually restore health. But melee damage is weakened. Purchase from The Scrapper in the Catacombs for 5 Xerxes. Evil-Eye Amulet Greatly increase melee attack power. But reduces max health to a measly amount. Purchase from The Scrapper in the Catacombs for 3 Xerxes. Eye of Destiny Display enemy life bars when you hit them. Purchase from The Scrapper in the Catacombs for 3 Xerxes. Gleaming Lion Slightly increases Athra build-up for each successful parry. Inside a chest in the Lower City. King Jamshid Emits a special sound to indicate a nearby treasure chest. Purchase from The Magi Emporium at The Haven for 225 Time Crystals. Hardiness Slightly decreases environmental damage. Purchase from The Magi Emporium at The Haven for 400 Time Crystals. Chakram Tempest Trigger area damage at the Chakram’s position. Purchase from Kaheva’s Forge for 500 Time Crystals. Agony Amulet Defeated enemies trigger a small explosion after death that deals a slight amount of damage. Defeat the Giant Crab in The Depths. Verethragna’s Wrath Slightly increase Athra Surge attack damage. Inside a chest in the Sunken Harbor. White Peacock Fire three arrows along a broad sweep. The Power of each arrow is moderately reduced. Inside a chest in the Sunken Harbor. Elusive Water Dodge on the spot, dealing slight damage by moving behind the enemy. Inside a chest in the Soma Tree. Turning Wind Slightly increase the damage of dodging attacks. Defeat Kiana and speak to Chamrosh at the Wak-Wak Tree in the Soma Tree. Thunder Charm Slightly decrease the duration of Shock Effect that cripples Athra Gauge. Inside a chest in the Sunken Harbour. Blazing Kestrel Arrows become flaming arrows. Applies a burning effect to the enemy. Inside a chest in the Tower of Silence. Holy Fire Slightly reduce incoming burn effect damage. Complete part one of the Spirited Sand Jar prophecy side quest. Ayyar Amulet Slightly increase Athra build-up for each successful attack. Inside a chest in The Depths. Void Blade Send an energy wave in the direction of the attack, dealing slight damage. Can be used again after some time without attacking. Inside a chest in the Upper City. Frost Charm Slightly decrease the duration of frost effect. Press all buttons quickly to recover. Inside a chest in the Lower City. Divine Spear Create a laser beam dealing slight damage while using the Shadow teleport power. Inside a chest in The Depths. Indomitable Spirit Moderately increase the power off all melee attacks when health is low. Defeat Undead Erlik in The Depths and complete the Motherly Love side quest. Rukhsana’s Gift Slightly restore health after a successful parry. Inside a chest in the Lower City.

Now that you’ve accrued all the PoP The Lost Crown amulets, be sure to pick up the PoP The Lost Crown collectibles to get your save file a few more percentage points closer to full completion. There’s also the PoP The Lost Crown Moon Gatherer to rescue along the way. Finally, our Prince of Persia The Lost Crown review can reveal how we found our time-bending journey across Mount Qaf.