Back to Top

Quake 2 is free to grab for a limited time – and Quake 3’s up next

The free FPS games just keep coming this month. Following Bethesda’s Quake giveaway during the recent QuakeCon, there are now even more free PC games in the long-running series to scoop up. This week – in fact, right now (as of this story) – you can grab Quake 2 for exactly zero of your hard-earned pennies, and next week you’ll be able to add Quake 3 to your library for the low, low price of nothing, too.

As with the recent Quake giveaway, the way to redeem your free copy of Quake 2 is through the Bethesda launcher. Simply log in during the promotion period and you’ll find the game added to your library automatically – but you’ll need to be quick about it. The window started yesterday (August 12 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT) and lasts for 72 hours from that point, so you’ll need to snap it up soon if you’re keen.

And that’s not all – the game’s follow-up, Quake 3, will also be free to pick up from Monday, August 17 from 17:00 BST / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT, also through the launcher and for a 72-hour period.

The giveaways are a thank you from Bethesda, as explained in a tweet on the studio’s Twitter channel, for the amount of money raised for the NAACP Legal Defence Fund, Direct Relief, The Trevor Project, UNICEF charities during QuakeCon. The publisher says a whopping $30,686.48 was donated during the event. Phwoar.

If you’re keen to scoop the two classic PC games while they’re gratis, head to the Bethesda launcher during the windows above, and enjoy. We also have some handy lists of the best free Steam games and free online games if you’re on the lookout for some more goodies to grab for the ultimate low price.

Carrie Talbot

News writer

Published:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting news of Fable 4.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

Best free PC games

Best free PC games
The best RPGs on PC

The best RPGs on PC
Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks

Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation