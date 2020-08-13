Quake 2 is free to grab for a limited time – and Quake 3’s up next

The free FPS games just keep coming this month. Following Bethesda’s Quake giveaway during the recent QuakeCon, there are now even more free PC games in the long-running series to scoop up. This week – in fact, right now (as of this story) – you can grab Quake 2 for exactly zero of your hard-earned pennies, and next week you’ll be able to add Quake 3 to your library for the low, low price of nothing, too.

As with the recent Quake giveaway, the way to redeem your free copy of Quake 2 is through the Bethesda launcher. Simply log in during the promotion period and you’ll find the game added to your library automatically – but you’ll need to be quick about it. The window started yesterday (August 12 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT) and lasts for 72 hours from that point, so you’ll need to snap it up soon if you’re keen.

And that’s not all – the game’s follow-up, Quake 3, will also be free to pick up from Monday, August 17 from 17:00 BST / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT, also through the launcher and for a 72-hour period.

The giveaways are a thank you from Bethesda, as explained in a tweet on the studio’s Twitter channel, for the amount of money raised for the NAACP Legal Defence Fund, Direct Relief, The Trevor Project, UNICEF charities during QuakeCon. The publisher says a whopping $30,686.48 was donated during the event. Phwoar.

THANK YOU! The total is in, and you raised over $30,000 during #QuakeCon at Home for @NAACP_LDF, @DirectRelief, @TrevorProject, and @UNICEF! As a thank you, we'll be unlocking Quake II on 8/12 and Quake III on 8/17, free for 72 hours each on the Bethesda net Launcher. pic.twitter.com/dfNM6F1qaH — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 10, 2020

If you’re keen to scoop the two classic PC games while they’re gratis, head to the Bethesda launcher during the windows above, and enjoy. We also have some handy lists of the best free Steam games and free online games if you’re on the lookout for some more goodies to grab for the ultimate low price.