Rainbow Six Siege new operators are great at helping mix up the game. Each new season introduces new operators that alter the meta and introduce exciting new tactics. As of Operation Steel Wave, there are currently 56 operators, and the next season update, Operation Shadow Legacy will increase this to 57, meaning there is a favourite soldier for every type of player.

We are still eagerly awaiting the full Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy release date so we can see how those Rainbow Six Siege new operator plays on live servers. But for now, we’ve got the full rundown of gadget and guns for the upcoming Zero, plus some tips on how to use each of them.

Below you’ll find a full roundup of Zero’s loadout, ability, and stats. We also have the same information for the previous season’s new operators, from Steel Wave all the way back to Void Edge, in case it’s been some time since you last logged in and you need a refresh on what’s new.

Rainbow Six Siege new operator Shadow Legacy

This is the first Operation to release just one new operator, but if you had to pick any one operator, you couldn’t go too far wrong with Sam Fisher.

Zero

Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher joins Rainbow Six under the codename Zero. He’s older and more grizzled than we’ve ever seen him before, but he’s a two-armour, two-speed operator who packs plenty of gadgets and firepower.

Zero’s gadget is the Argus Launcher, a pistol-like device that can fire up to four cameras that bore into penetrable surfaces. These cameras can then swivel between the two sides of a wall or floor, offering near-perfect 360 degree vision. Better still, each camera also has a shock dart with infinite range, which can be used to destroy defender gadgets.

His primary weapon is the brand-new SC3000K assault rifle, which has some impressive damage-per-second stats, relatively low recoil, and a range of optics to choose from. If you want to get up close and personal then you can take the MP7 SMG with a 1.5x optic. His sidearm is a suppressed 5.7 USG and he can choose between claymores and frag grenades for his equipment.

Rainbow Six Siege new operators Steel Wave

Ace and Melusi are the two Steel Wave operators. Ace further expands the attacking team’s hard breach options with his throwable devices, while defender Melusi can slow attackers down to a crawl using her Banshee devices. You can read more about them in the Rainbow Six Siege Steel Wave patch notes.

Ace

Håvard Haugland is our Norwegian attacker. He’s described as “somewhat of a mystery” and even having a “hunger for positive publicity” in his psychological report. “His persona drives him to be congenial and to excel in working closely with his peers, at least until the time comes to give a post-mission interview. But behind the façade there is a struggle that I wonder if Haugland is aware of. Certainly if he has insecurities they’re in no way crippling, but it is strange to attempt to analyze someone who so fully inhabits their surface-level traits.”

Ace is a hard breacher that takes elements from both Hibana and Thermite. His throwable S.E.L.M.A. devices stick to destructible surfaces before detonating, and after the initial detonation the device unfurls and creates two more breaches. The total breach is large enough to move through easily – though not as sizable as a Thermite breach – so the fact that Ace carries three S.E.L.M.A. devices means he is unrivaled in terms of how many entry points he can create in reinforced walls. As these devices are throwable, you can also deploy them on a three-panel wall in a matter of seconds, making it almost impossible to counter.

There are drawbacks. As the S.E.L.M.A. devices use gravity to unfurl, you’ll need to use two of them to open up a single reinforced hatch. The total time it takes to open up a full breach with this device is 12 seconds, so it’s also highly unlikely that the device won’t be countered by a Mute, Bandit, Kaid, Nitro Cell, or Impact Grenade in that time either. As these are thrown devices, you can also expect to lose a few to Jager and Wamai.

Ace gets one of the best body shot damage guns in the game, the AK12, complete with NATO sights. If you prefer a shotgun, he can also use the M1014, although that’s definitely the weaker option. Your pistol choice is the P9, a sturdy if unremarkable sidearm. Finally, Ace can take either Breach Charges or Smoke Grenades. We suggest taking Smoke Grenades as this will allow Ace to breach and plant all on his own.

Melusi

Thandiwe Ndlovu is our South African defender. She grew up near the Ithala Game Reserve and spent many years exploring the park with a close friend, where they learnt a great deal about the animals that iced there, and the poachers that hunted them. Ndlovu signed up with the South African National Defence Force to broaden her skillset, before moving on to the 1 Parachute Battalion. She was badly injured on an operation in Central African Republic and was forced to retire from the armed services, but when her childhood pal requested help protecting Hluhluwe–Imfolozi Park she knew it was the perfect fit – together they formed the core of the Inkaba Task Force Anti-Poaching Unit.

Melusi’s gadget is the Banshee Sonic Defence system, a pyramid-shaped device that can be deployed on surfaces much like Maestro’s Evil Eye or Jager’s ADS. They’re fully automated, so you don’t have to hop on cams, and when activated by an attacker’s presence they emit a loud droning sound that slows attacker movement. It’s bulletproof, but can be destroyed by explosives and a melee strike, so you’ll want to protect them as much as possible by partnering up with a Wamai or Jager to pluck any explosives out of the air and force attackers to walk through the slowing effect.

The slowing effect increases the closer an attacker gets to the device and slows about as much as Barbed Wire when passing right next to one. The effect does stack with other slowing effects like Clash’s CCE Shield, so you can pop a Clash in a corridor with some Banshees nearby and create an almighty obstacle for attackers.

These devices are handy for Melusi who will have an advantage over anyone stuck in them as she’s a three-speed operator, and can peak and take gunfights more aggressively. However, they also provide benefits for the entire team, whether that’s intel on where an attacker is pushing from, or to make it harder for attackers to escape lethal defender gadgets like Smoke’s Remote Gas Grenade, Nitro Cells, Evil Eyes, and Volcan Shields. Because of this you can play Melusi however you want – on site anchor or roamer, she’ll be helping out the team regardless.

Melusi’s kit includes the T-5 SMG, Super 90 shotgun, RG15 pistol, and either Impact Grenades or Deployable Shields. The T-5 SMG is very powerful and versatile, so we always recommend using that. You can make an argument for the Super 90 if you’re holding a key chokepoint – the Banshee will give you all the intel you need to round a corner and unload on whoever is stuck in the device’s scream.

Rainbow Six SIege new operators Void Edge

Iana and Oryx are the Y5S1 additions to Rainbow Six Siege’s constantly growing roster of operators. The former adds a decoy to the attacking team, while Oryx is a defender who can run through walls. The two do not appear to share a CTU, but Oryx is Jordanian, while Iana is from Netherlands. For more thoughts, check out our Void Edge review.

Iana

Iana is an ambitious operator who pioneered the topographical mapping software behind her Gemini Replicator gadget while studying for her systems engineering doctorate. Her gadget creates a controllable hologram that is identical to her, and when activated Iana goes directly inside the clone and controls it. While the decoy hologram looks and sounds like Iana, it’s pretty fragile – all it takes is a Signal Jammer, some electricity, or a single bullet to break the hologram.

The hologram can be used to tempt out defender gadgets like Goyo’s shields, Smoke’s gas canisters, and nitro cells. Alternatively, you can have an entry-fragger in close support of the clone, ready to re-frag the second the drone is destroyed. We have also used the hologram to trick enemies into watching the wrong angles, allowing us to grab an easy kill from a different entry point.

Iana can carry either the ARX200 or G36C assault rifle as her primary, while she can only take the Mk1 9mm pistol as a secondary weapon. Her secondary gadget choice is between smoke and frag grenades. She is a two-armour, two-speed operator.

Oryx

Not much is known about Oryx. The Jordanian defender mysteriously turned up at Kaid’s fortress one day in search of a master and is the unofficial second-in-command of the fortress.

Oryx does not have a gadget, instead he employs sheer will and athleticism to give him the edge in combat. His Remah Dash is a super-fast sprint that Oryx uses to charge through soft walls, barricades, and even knock down operators, including Montagne. He take ten damage for running through a wall, so it’s wise to pair him with a Doc if you plan on using the ability in this way. Oryx gets three uses of his Remah Dash, but they recharge over time. The sprint also allows Oryx to temporarily move faster than any other op, despite being a two-speed, two-armour operator.

Oryx’s other trick is that he can leap up through destroyed hatches, provided it’s not onto a roof. This leaves him vulnerable for a few seconds, but makes Oryx an unrivaled roamer. To help him open up hatches, Oryx can carry the Bailiff shotgun pistol. If you prefer you can choose the Spas-12 shotgun as a primary, but we advise taking the MP5, even though this one can’t carry an ACOG scope. To round things off, Oryx can pick either barbed wire or a bulletproof cam as his secondary gadget.