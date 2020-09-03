Rainbow Six Siege gets a big sale ahead of the new season

If you’re an FPS games fan, you’re probably aware the Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy release date is rapidly approaching, which means a whole stack of new content to sink your teeth into. However, if you’re yet to try the game but are tempted by news of the Rainbow Six Siege new operators – like Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher – and other updates on the way, now might be a great time to pick it up. That’s because it’s seeing some massive discounts right now.

Head over to the Steam or Ubisoft stores now and you’ll find the base game version of the shooter is less than half-price – £6.79 / $7.99 on the former and £6.80 / $8.00 on the latter – making it 60% off its regular price of £16.99 / $19.99.

The deluxe edition is getting an even bigger discount, at 67% off on both sites, costing just £8.57 / $9.89 on Valve’s store and, again, a penny more on Ubisoft’s. In this version you’ll get access to “the full game, and 16 Operators from Year 1 and Year 2”.

The next option on offer for cheap is the game’s gold edition, which includes “all the content from the Deluxe Edtion and the Year 5 Pass”. It’s discounted 55% on both stores, meaning it’s £20.69 / $24.74 (or a penny more, depending on the store) – a big drop from its regular price of £45.99 / $54.99.

Last up, if you’re keen to grab the ultimate edition, which offers access to “32 Operators from Year 1, Year 2, Year 3, and Year 4” as well as the Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Pass. It’s currently on sale for 55% off – so, £31.94 or £31.95 / $40.49 or $40.50 down from £70.99 / $89.99. Sweet.

If you’re keen to pick it up for yourself, you can find it on sale at either of those storefronts – but, you’ll need to be reasonably quick about it as, according to Steam, the sale ends in a week’s time, on September 10 – just a few days before we’re guessing Operation Shadow Legacy will kick off.