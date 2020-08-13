Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy release date: When is Sam Fisher joining R6?

It’s official, the next season of Siege goodness is Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy, and Y5S3 will feature none other than Sam Fisher – of Splinter Cell fame – operating under the name Zero. The Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy release date hasn’t been revealed yet, but we know when we’ll be seeing more of the legendary new operator, and some of the other changes we can expect in the new season.

Sam Fisher’s popped up in Ubisoft mobile games and in Ghost Recon Wildlands, but hasn’t appeared in a major game role since 2013. Instead of his name, he appears under the codename ‘Scout’, equipped with a gadget that allowed him to shoot a camera that bores into walls. That leak also threw up heaps of Season 3 and Season 4 changes, so figuring out what we’re likely to see is no mean feat.

“You should know better than to write me off,” Fisher says in the clip. Fisher’s three distinctive night vision lenses click on in their trademark green glow. “Consider this a teaching moment.” The video shows a much gruffer Fisher than we’re used to seeing, holding a pistol-like gadget in one hand and holding a tablet in the other.

Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy release date

As ever, we’ll need to look back to previous seasons to find a reliable launch date. By our calculations, the Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy release date is September 15, 2020.

With the reveal set to happen on August 16, the likely test server start date is the following Tuesday, which is August 18. Seeing as the last test server ran for four weeks before arriving in the hands of the fanbase, if Ubisoft follows the same schedule for Operation Shadow Legacy then the release date will be September 15.

Rainbow Six Siege Sam Fisher

An older, grizzled, and very beardy Sam Fisher is what we’ll be getting when Operation Shadow Legacy arrives. Sporting a winter jacket and with the trademark night vision goggles nowhere to be seen, it’s definitely a very different Sam than the one Splinter Cell fans will immediately recognise.

His in-game name will be Zero, and according to leaked footage his gadget will allow him to drill into walls and peek through with a camera. The camera also appears to be able to shock players, kind of like Mastero’s Evil Eye.

Interestingly, the leak also shows off Zero’s loadout – or Scout as he appears to be called in the leaked build. You’ll get to choose between the SC3000K assault rifle and MP7 SMG, which means this could be the first new weapon in Rainbow Six Siege since Kali’s sniper rifle. His secondary is the 5.7 USG pistol. Zero appears to be able to carry frag grenades or claymores, too. These tend to be placeholders and we’ve seen leaked gadgets change before. However, we can clearly see the gadget from the leaked footage in the official trailer, so it’s fair to say that at least this part is sticking.

The reveal trailer also came with a blog post with lore about Zero, written by Finka. Here are some key excerpts:

“He seems to have kept in good shape despite being off active duty, though he also seemed a little more frazzled than usual when he arrived. I wonder what has Zero using Rainbow as his home base, he wouldn’t be here without his own motivations and we should take advantage of his experience. His military expertise will be a good balance to your psychological insight. As he’s coming in as the first member of the Rainbow Operational Staff (ROS), I’m curious and cautious of the changes he’ll bring to our organization. I’m sure his instruction will be a necessary, and painful, experience. I imagine there’s something he’s not telling me regarding his sudden appearance, but that’s not surprising. Zero operates on a need to know basis, I’m sure he’ll tell me when he thinks I need to know.

“I am pleased I was able to examine the functionality of his surveillance equipment. It’s not often Zero allows others to play with his toys, and it was a learning experience. There is a flexibility of movement and behavior that can be used on the offensive as well as preparation for the defensive that is well suited to his inclination to take advantage of any situation.”

This only pretty much confirms that the leaked gadget is what we’ll be seeing come September 15.

Other Operation Shadow Legacy changes

There has been plenty of talk and a couple of major leaks regarding potential updates that could come with this new operation, however we don’t know if these updates are due out in Y5S3 or Y5S4 – here’s everything we do know about Rainbow Six Siege Year 5.

We’ll start with the new secondary gadget that’s a hard breach device. We can see this is action in the same leaked build that shows Sam Fisher, but as this also has a playable character from Season 4, it’s tough to say if the new hard breach gadget will arrive with Shadow Legacy.

The long awaited Rainbow Six Siege Tachanka rework is also due out this year, as well as the replay system, Ping 2.0, and myriad other tweaks. Two map reworks are also due out this year, Skyscraper and Chalet, so we’ll see one of these.

The same leak that revealed Sam Fisher is also part of a much larger leak that shows a Tachanka elite skin, scope changes, gadget changes, and much more. But, again, we don’t know what season these leaks pertain to.