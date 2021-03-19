Rainbow Six Siege’s server upgrade is nearly complete

The server migration that Ubisoft announced for multiplayer co-op game Rainbow Six Siege last month is now nearly complete, and the company says that should be noticeable on the user side in the form of more reliable framerates and match connectivity.

The migration for PC and PlayStation servers is “nearly global”, Ubisoft says, with the last remaining migration due in the South Africa data center still left to be done. That’s on the to-do list as a long-term goal, so it’s unclear when players in South Africa will start seeing the improved performance. The Siege team has relocated data centers in Japan and Australia, and players in those regions should be seeing a significant bump in connection reliability and performance, Ubisoft says.

According to the company’s stats, connection failures in Japan have fallen by 30%, while those in Australia have dropped by 13%, since the move. Ubisoft’s figures indicate that for PC and PlayStation, global game servers are now running at “a smooth 60 fps” more than 96% of the time, up from a previous average of around 92%.

Here’s the tweet with Ubisoft’s server update stats:

Our team has been working hard over the last month in order to bring improvements to the connectivity of our servers. Check out the updates for yourself and our next steps below. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) March 19, 2021

Rainbow Six Siege’s Crimson Heist has begun, so check out our guide on how to rank up the new Siege battle pass. You’ll be cruising around with new operator Flores in no time flat.

You can also always check out the Rainbow Six Siege server status on the official website.