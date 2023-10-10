Grab a Razer Blade 15 at its lowest ever price in Prime Day deal

Razer is synonymous with premium gaming laptops, and the prices it sets are a clear indication of the quality you’re getting. This means whenever you have the chance to jump on one of its products for a fraction of the price, it’s a worthwhile investment. This Razer Blade 15 Prime Day deal will save you over $1,300 and give you your ideal gaming laptop for the next five years.

No one will challenge that Razer releases some of the best gaming laptops, even if it goes a little overboard from time to time (looking at you, Lamborghini Automobili). Right now, the Razer Blade 15 is available for just $1,959.99 in Amazon’s Prime Day deals, which is a saving of over 41% from its $3,299.99 retail price. Remember, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access this deal.

According to price checker CamelCamelCamel, its lowest-ever price on Amazon came back in July and was $2,199.99. So you’re still saving over $200 on this price too. If you were to check the Razer site, they also have a deal on this exact laptop, but they offer just 30% off the price, bringing it down to $2,299.99.

The Razer Blade 15 is a beast that knows no bounds. With an Nvidia GeForce 3070 Ti, Intel Core i9 12900H, 1TB SSD, and a 240Hz QHD OLED display, you can’t ask for more power in such a sleek and stylish frame. This will outperform most mid-range desktop gaming PCs with ease. We’ve been fans of the Razer Blade 15 since we reviewed the 2018 model, which sported an RTX 2080 at the time.

Razer’s tech has come a long way since, and it’s still the king of gaming laptops thanks to its ability to implement incredible cooling systems to keep everything running smooth, despite the sheer power they contain.

For more of the best deals, you can check out our Amazon Prime Day deals hub. We’ll keep it up to date with the best deals we can find to save you money on your next big purchase.