Back to Top

Blindboy provides live soundtrack to Red Dead Redemption 2 on Twitch

Blindboy Boatclub is a man of many trades – comedian, musician, podcaster, author, and most recently, streamer. Given that he can’t gig or travel for the time being, Blindboy’s turned to Twitch to have a more involved relationship with his audience, streaming Red Dead Redemption 2, and providing an improvised concert while he’s at it.

During a recent 90 minute stream, the plastic-bag-wearing artist brought out some instruments from his home studio to jam out a tune to accompany his wanderings in the old west. Looping a guitar riff and some other sounds, Blindboy then provided some, er, colourful commentary on the NPCs in his vicinity.

You can watch a four minute snippet featuring two brief tunes below. Although he’s better known nowadays for his short story collections and The Blindboy Podcast, for which guests have included John and Brenda Romero, the Limerick man first caught the public eye as one half of the satirical musical duo Rubberbandits. Together, Blindboy and his partner Mr. Chrome, who also wears a plastic bag over his head, had a string of viral hits including Dad’s Best Friend, I Wanna Fight Your Father, and Horse Outside, which was their biggest hit single.

Now that he’s joined the wonderful world of livestreaming, the content possibilities within Red Dead Redemption 2 are plentiful. One can indulge in scenic photography, or an involved roleplay, and there’s more than a few worthwhile mods, like this one that adds a zombie horde, or this one that shrinks Arthur to be miniature. It was one of our games of the year 2019 for a reason.

Blindboy’s Twitch channel can be found here. He’s teased other bizarre ideas for the future, so keep an eye out for more Red Dead musical rambles.

Anthony McGlynn

Published:

Freelance writer and occasional PCGamesN newshound, Anthony has also written for Variety, Digital Trends, The Daily Dot, Mashable, ScreenRant, and PC Gamer.

Read More
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC review
RDR2 PC legendary animal hunts
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC best horse

Promoted

In association withSponsored by
GOG sale: 75% off Dungeons & Dragons games

GOG sale: 75% off Dungeons & Dragons games
GOG sale: 50% off Baldur's Gate II

GOG sale: 50% off Baldur's Gate II
GOG sale: 75% off We Happy Few

GOG sale: 75% off We Happy Few
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation