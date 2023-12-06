RDR2 actor “certain” Red Dead Redemption 3 will come, “no idea” when

Red Dead Redemption 2 is undying, much like most of Rockstar Games’ mainline entries. Whether you play the cowboy-esque shooter for its immersive storytelling or to simply trot around with friends on horses online, RDR2 is packed full of limitless content. The RPG has been out for a good while though, and I’d be lying if I said I’ve not considered the idea of the series’ third game. We may just get Red Dead Redemption 3 after all, as Arthur Morgan himself thinks the sequel will happen.

That’s right. Red Dead Redemption 2‘s own Roger Clark, the stellar voice actor behind iconic protagonist Arthur Morgan, is looking forward to a new RDR sequel. It has now been over five years since the second entry dropped and changed our open-world expectations forever, and players are still setting new Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam records. If you want to know more about why the RPG game has an overwhelmingly positive rating on Valve’s platform, our Red Dead Redemption 2 review tells all.

The impressive game’s Arthur Morgan actor initially posted on Twitter, detailing how he feels about GTA after the recent Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Clark describes how “Rockstar is going to head further into the stratosphere,” with both GTA 5 and 6 remaining “around for us to play.” While Clark’s thoughts surrounded Grand Theft Auto and not RDR, one fan’s response brought the Wild West-themed shooter up.

The fan asked about RDR3 and the possibility of Morgan being the main character once more. Clark’s reply confirms how he is “certain we will see RDR3 one day,” but also that he has “absolutely no idea” when that will be. It also looks like we may not see Morgan return for the sequel, as Clark states that we shouldn’t count on the beloved protagonist coming back as “his story has been told.”

This all makes sense when you consider RDR2’s ending. Sure, the sequel could take place before the second game’s story unfolds and the gang’s fateful formation. We could have even seen a prequel that ends with the Blackwater Massacre. It’s disappointing to know we’ve seen the last of Morgan, but it’s exciting nonetheless to know that more story-driven westerns could be underway from Rockstar.

You guys can keep GTA, all I want is more Red Dead Redemption. While we all wait for other Red Dead Redemption 3 news to drop, have a look at a few of our other most highly anticipated upcoming PC games. You can also browse through our roundup of stunning open-world games if you love hitting the trails on horseback in RDR2 because of the sheer amount of scenic land you can cover as you please.

Be sure to follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some great bargains.