Red Dead Redemption 2 hits Steam high on Red Dead Online anniversary

The Red Dead Redemption 2 player count on Steam has climbed to an all-time record high over the Thanksgiving weekend, marking the perfect way to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Red Dead Online. As undoubtedly one of the best Western games around, it’s no surprise to see the Rockstar cowboy epic continue to prove popular. However, given that it seems the developer is waving goodbye to Red Dead Online as it looks forward to the GTA 6 release date, it’s likely other factors that are inspiring its resurgence in the charts.

Red Dead Online launched on November 27, 2018 – meaning that we’ve just hit four years of the online sandbox game. Of course, PC players didn’t get to explore the open world of the Old West for themselves until the arrival of RDR2 on PC on November 5, 2019, almost a whole year later. However, they’ve been making up for that time ever since. With plenty of Americans having time off for the Thanksgiving weekend and the Steam autumn sale offering a deep discount on the game, it appears plenty of players have chosen now to jump on board.

Steam tracking site SteamDB reports an all-time peak of 66,492 concurrent players on November 27, the highest number for Red Dead Redemption 2 so far since its launch. The chart shows consistent growth, too, having increased steadily in peak user count every day since the autumn sale began. Steam’s own official chart similarly reports a peak of 66,501, following a common trend of their data reporting marginally below that of SteamDB.

Another big factor is likely to be the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, as there are few games so well-positioned to test out your new hardware than Rockstar’s visual spectacular. Whether you snapped up one of the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals and want to rock out your new-look 4K, 120fps monitor in style, or finally managed to find a GPU among the Black Friday graphics card deals that suited your budget, it’s unsurprising to see players turn to Red Dead Redemption 2 to push their new kit to its limit.

Whatever your reason, there’s never a bad time to check out one of the best open-world games you can play on PC in 2022. Whether you’re looking to ride out with your posse of friends in Red Dead Online, or follow the tale of Arthur Morgan, you’ll be in good company if you choose to do so.

If you’ve already played Red Dead Redemption 2 and have an itch to go back after perhaps snapping up one of our best Black Friday gaming PC deals, there’s actually a whole lot you can do to spice up your experience. Perhaps new RDR2 hitman missions sound up your alley, tasking you with new targets to hunt down? Or perhaps you think Rockstar didn’t lean enough into realism, and are interested in a more realistic RDR2 mod to further emphasise those aspects? Whatever you choose, you’re in for a good time. I wanna be a cowboy, baby!