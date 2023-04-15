Red Dead Redemption 2 rockets up top sellers list with big Steam sale

This Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam sale knocks the game down to its lowest price, and it's now managed to edge its way into the top sellers on the platform too.

Red Dead Redemption 2

If you missed the sales earlier this year, you can grab Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 at a steep discount on Steam, and the western game has even scraped into the top ten current best sellers on the storefront because of it.

While it’s only number ten on the top sellers Steam list, Red Dead Redemption 2 is on sale until April 28, so there’s certainly time for it to climb even higher as one of the best open-world games out there.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam sale

While Red Dead Redemption 2 has been on sale on and off since the start of 2023, it’s now re-entered the Steam top sellers list, giving you as good a reason as any to go back through the story of Arthur Morgan or play it for the first time.

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 is 70% off at $19.79 USD / £19.79 GBP
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition is 70% off $29.99 USD / £26.99 GBP

If you’re wondering about the Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition, it’s marked down from $100 and includes all the Special Edition content on top of a lot more. You’ll get some bonus story and Red Dead Online content, if you fancy diving into the Wild West simulator Rockstar has mostly left behind.

Red Dead Redemption 2 extra story mode content

  • Bank Robbery Mission & Gang Hideout
  • Dappled Black Thoroughbred
  • Talisman & Medallion Gameplay Bonuses
  • Gameplay Boosts, Cash Bonuses & Discounts
  • The Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger Outfit

Red Dead Online extra content

  • Bonus Outfits
  • Rank Bonuses
  • Black Chestnut Thoroughbred
  • Free access to the Survivor Camp Theme

It’s not actually that much more for the Ultimate Edition right now, so if you do want a few extra bonuses now is the time. If you want to dive even deeper into Rockstar’s western, some Red Dead Redemption 2 cut content appears to hint towards missions canned by Rockstar, while one dedicated player is turning the entire game into a novel for their mum, which is probably the most wholesome thing you’ll hear all year.

If you want to reinvigorate and change your Red Dead experience then we’ve got a breakdown of the best Red Dead Redemption 2 mods and the most useful Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats as well.

