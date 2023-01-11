Xbox showcase announced for upcoming PC games

An Xbox showcase of upcoming PC games will air later this month, with new details on games like Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, and more, Microsoft has announced. The Developer_Direct livestream is slated for January 25, and it’ll feature developers from Bethesda, Arkane, Mojang, and Turn 10 Studios discussing features they’re working on for the upcoming games.

Bethesda’s Matt Firor, studio director for MMORPG The Elder Scrolls Online, will be on hand to reveal this year’s chapter update. Microsoft says the livestream will include reveals for new regions of Tamriel that are going to become playable in ESO, plus a “major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year.” Zenimax Online Studios will host an ESO Chapter Reveal Event immediately following the Developer_Direct.

Mojang will be talking about Minecraft Legends’ PvP experience, which it’s developing with Blackbird Interactive. The action-strategy game will be coming out in the spring, so this look at the competitive side of the multiplayer mode will be worth tuning in for.

Arkane Austin will be showing off several minutes of footage from Redfall, which the studio has recently described as being more like Far Cry than Left 4 Dead.

The elephant in the room is the absence of Bethesda’s highly anticipated space adventure Starfield from this lineup – Microsoft says a separate, standalone Starfield livestream is in the works, so don’t sweat yet.

Finally, Turn 10 will be showing off some new gameplay footage and discussing new details about the upcoming racing game Forza Motorsport, which the studio plans on launching sometime this spring. We have a handy list of the best steering wheels for PC revved up and ready to go if you’re planning on simming it up with this entry in the long-running series.

The Developer_Direct show will be livestreamed on Xbox and Bethesda’s Twitch and YouTube channels January 25 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.